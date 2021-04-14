



“I’m on the phone with scientists, learning about fuel and physics,” says Lin Hollywood journalist. “It was great to have the scientists on the other side say, ‘Wait, what? What are you trying to do? ‘ I love it.” The trailer reveals some of that effort, with Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) in what appear to be homemade space suits. One year ago, F9 was one of the first poles to delay its release as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Although Lin didn’t make any big changes to F9 meanwhile, he was enjoying the time to sit down with more than he normally would. “I will literally be at Hitchcock stadium [on the Universal lot] mixing the film, ”says Lin. It will be 6 am, the sun is about to rise, I get in the car, I go to the airport, I fly to London for the UK premiere. This is how tight every movie has been. The delay also gave Lin time to contemplate the future. While the original plan was for Lin to lead the two F9 and a tenth and final installment, in October 2020, Universal announced that the journey will now end with an eleventh installment made by Lin. The filmmaker, who has already directed four Quickly installments from 2006-2013, says he never thinks about sequels when making his films, preferring to put everything he has in the film at his fingertips. However, this time around is another matter, especially since he and Diesel have spent a decade pondering what the final chapter of the Quickly the deductible should be. “I thought of it as a chapter. It became very clear to me that if we wanted to do this, we were going to need a little real estate,” Lin says of three films. “To the studio’s credit, it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ This is what we have been doing since I got back. Treat it almost like a trilogy like a final chapter. “ F9, which hits theaters on June 25, comes as theaters see a rebound. Godzilla vs. Kong became the highest grossing film of the pandemic. But Godzilla vs. Kong, is a mast, it is not a theatrical exclusive, which meansF9 will be the first film of its size to make its theatrical-exclusive debut in almost a year. For Lin, making his trailer debut at a time when movie theaters are hungry for great movies makes it all the more poignant. “It certainly makes a lot more sense,” says Lin. “Usually, as a filmmaker, when you have a trailer you’re like, ‘Oh man, let’s not give it away!’ … I can say without hesitation that there is still a lot in the film that has not been shared. I’m really excited for this. “







