Parineeti Chopra never wants to play the quintessential Bollywood heroine for this reason

After a big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's



Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra has captured the hearts of audiences with her outstanding performances in films like



Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl,



Ishaqzaade,



Shuddh Desi Romance,



Hasee Toh Phasee, among others.

Like all stars, Parineeti’s career has also seen its share of setbacks but one thing has remained constant throughout his career. The actress has always chosen roles that gave her the opportunity to change the narrative about how women should be portrayed onscreen. Over time, Parineeti has established itself as an effective and unconventional counterpoint to the Bollywood standard that heroines should have a certain appearance and play a certain type of role.

Speaking about why she never wants to try out a quintessential Bollywood heroine, the



Saina

the actress said, “I firmly believe that actresses need to change the narrative of how women are portrayed onscreen. From my early days, I tried to do it. I’ve always taken the initiative to do something out of the ordinary, not portray the quintessential heroine Bollywood has been trying to portray for ages. “

Parineeti said she tried to bring diverse, daring, confident and ambitious heroines to audiences through her three outings,



The girl on the train,



Sandeep aur pinky faraar

and



Saina.

The actress reportedly said: "My last three films –



The girl on the train,



Sandeep aur pinky faraar

and



Saina

were also an attempt on my part to give the audience varied, daring, confident and ambitious heroines. My next film picks will also echo this thought process, as I really want to do my part to better represent women. “

Additionally, Parineeti added that she wanted all actresses to be aware of how they portray women on screen. the



Meri Pyaari Bindu

The star said: “If we are all able to change the way women are presented on screen, it will go a long way in changing the perception of girls in our society. Cinema can impact the minds of audiences. and, therefore, let us use it as a means of influencing positive changes in our society. “

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra's next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga



Animal

with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

