Georgia: voting restrictions criticized by Hollywood stars and companies

Fortune 500 companies, prominent movie stars, filmmakers and corporate heavyweights stepped out on April 14, condemning Georgia’s new voting restrictions in an open letter published in the Washington Post and the New York Times. The hundreds of signatories included figures such as Netflix, Amazon, ViacomCBS, Starbucks, Facebook and UTA, as well as celebrities such as Rooney Mara, George Clooney, Mark Ruffalo, Larry David, Josh Gad, Lee Daniels, George Lucas, Lin- Manual. Miranda, Leonardo Dicaprio, Demi Lovato, Shonda Rhimes, Samuel L. Jackson, Orlando Bloom and Naomi Campbell. Corporate titans such as Michael Bloomberg, Scooter Braun, JJ Abrams, David Geffen and Warren Buffett also signed the note. “For American democracy to work for all of us, we must ensure the right to vote for all of us,” the statement read. “The vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we call on all Americans to take a non-partisan stand for this basic and most basic right of all Americans.” The open letter was hosted by former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, and emerged from a meeting the men held with other business leaders over the weekend. end. The new laws were passed following former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and after Georgia voted for a Democrat for the presidency for the first time since decades. The rules shorten the length of absentee voting, require absent voters to produce identification, limit the use of drop boxes, and criminalize handing out free food or water to voters who vote. tail. Critics argue that these laws target people of color and are designed to suppress voting. Two Georgia-based companies that have criticized the laws, Delta and Coca-Cola, did not sign the open letter. Georgia has emerged as a major production hub for Hollywood, with film and television projects flowing into Peach State, attracted by generous tax incentives. On Monday, one such project, “Emancipation,” a runaway slave thriller starring Will Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua, announced that it will not shoot in Georgia due to new voting rules. .







