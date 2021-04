‘Warrior’ Renewed For Season 3, Switching From Cinemax To HBO Max – Deadline

Police drama series on martial arts warrior has been renewed for a third season and will switch from Cinemax to HBO Max. The series, set during the brutal Tong War in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The first two seasons, broadcast on Cinemax, are now broadcast on HBO Max via HBO platforms. warrior is created and produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Star Trek Beyond and Fast and Furious 9 director Justin Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment; and executive production by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment. “warrior presented viewers with a world distinct from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji, ”said Casey Bloys, director of content at HBO and HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max. Related story HBO’s premiere ‘The Nevers’ draws over 1.4 million linear and digital viewers, best original series ever to launch on HBO Max ‘F9’ Trailer: Director Justin Lin on the questions answered in a new photo, the future of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise beyond the big screen, and Universal’s commitment to it. theatrical experience Said Shannon Lee, executive producer of Bruce Lee Entertainment: “Justin, Jonathan and I were delighted when warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. We are now thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to make another season, and we applaud HBO Max for realizing the importance of telling this story and continuing to support this level of representation in our industry. I just know my dad is smiling right now to see that show he dreamed of so long ago to keep beating the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of Gung Fu storytelling and action in Season 3. ” The series returned for its second 10-episode season on October 2 on Cinemax. The Season 2 cast included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung. Season 2 of warrior was produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow and Andrew Schneider produced for Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee has produced for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey and co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard. ‘F9’ Trailer: Director Justin Lin on the questions answered in a new photo, the future of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise beyond the big screen, and Universal’s commitment to it. theatrical experience







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos