Mouni Roy is a stunning beauty! The actress appears to be on vacation in Dubai right now. The actress is always well dressed for every casual cocktail occasion! Her style has evolved over the past few years and without a doubt, she has the best wardrobe choices!
On Wednesday, she posted a reel on Instagram where she gave a glimpse of one of the beautiful sunsets by the pool.
She even captured herself in a blue bikini paired with a flowery beach bag and neon green shades! She kept her makeup natural while keeping her lipstick bold; her hair was tied back in a bun! She even added a simple chain as a neck piece.
Professionally, Mouni Roy will then play in Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
