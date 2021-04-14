Will sports TV advertising return to its pre-pandemic form?





6:55 am PDT 04/14/2021



through



Alex weprin



Media spending with the NFL supported the market, but buying slowed in early 2021.

When it comes to live TV, there is perhaps no better sign of a normal spring than a full day of NCAA March Madness College Basketball Tournament games. For broadcasters of the annual tournament, CBS and Turner Sports, his return after an unprecedented cancellation last year was welcome. We have never been in better financial shape. It’s the best year we’ve ever had, Jon Diament, chief revenue officer of Turner Sports, told reporters on a conference call related to the tournament’s launch. Like the unusual state of sports television: Businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, but even if television audiences remain stable or declining, there appears to be pent-up demand from marketers on the market. research the large audience that live sports offer. Todd Krizelman, CEO of MediaRadar ad sales tracker, says that after pushing spending last year to streaming services, many marketers are once again sending their dollars to linear TV, sports. being the biggest beneficiary. I think this has helped reinforce the fact that traditional television, at least for live sports, is very effective, Krizelman says. The apparent success of the NCAA March Madness of the 2021s follows what the NFL and its broadcast partners have touted as a highly successful football season. Advertising firm Standard Media Index estimates that NFL advertising revenue grew 3% year-over-year over the past season, helped by the fact that there were more domestic games broadcast by TV partners (led by two other Wild Card playoff games) and more spots-per-game ads than those sold in previous seasons. In other words, even though the audience was stable or declining, the networks were able to increase their ad revenue. The market is also benefiting from increased spending in some categories (Krizelman notes that home furniture and skin care saw big increases as people worked from home and attended meetings on Zoom), even as some traditional marketers like the automobile were shrinking. We have some attrition, but overall most [advertisers] came back, which is why we were as tight as we are now, John Bogusz, head of advertising sales for CBS Sports, told the March Madness press conference. But with the NBA and MLB seasons in full swing, sports television is not out of the woods just yet. MediaRadar found that first quarter 2021 revenue was lower than the comparable quarter of 2020, which was primarily pre-pandemic. This is for me the real test to come right now. Made [the second quarter] of 2021 looks like 2018 and 2019? Krizelman said. If so, I think we can say: Alright, there is a clean health check that we can issue to the market. Otherwise, the recovery can be a little further down the line. A version of this story appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.







