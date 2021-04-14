Nigella Lawson wants to talk to people

In the kitchen, as in writing, you have to indulge yourself to please others, wrote Nigella Lawson, in her first book, How to eat, from 1998. Over the next eleven books (and roughly the same number of television series), she rarely deviated from this gastronomic axiom. Indulging yourself requires confidence, which in turn requires emotional, intellectual, sensual knowledge. Lawsons most recent book, Cook, eat, rehearse, was written almost entirely during the London coronavirus lockdown, during a four-month period she spent in almost total solitude. His essays and recipes take a more intimate and, therefore, broader approach to the nature of pleasure. Lawson devotes a chapter to the unglamorous anchovy. Another is titled A Loving Defense of Brown Food.

In England, where Lawson lives, she is a titanic figure Guardian Columnist Hadley Freeman recently noted that after Princess Diana she was only a British public figure with no last name. This status is a consequence not only of his success as a writer and television star but also of the tabloid frenzy surrounding the end, in 2013, of his second marriage to billionaire Charles Saatchi. It may be striking to compare the Broad Lawson as a chic, exquisite, sad, and sharp figure with the affable and idiosyncratic person who started his career as a journalist and maintains an aversion to the traps of fame. I spoke to Lawson last week on Zoom as she sat on a couch next to her kitchen. Her son’s cat, whom she cared for during the pandemic (and named Cat), slipped in and out of the frame. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we talked about performance and privacy, breaking the rules of one’s own recipes, and cooking magazine dinner fiction.

Do you think there is something particularly intimate about culinary writing and bringing this kind of writing into the world?

I think there is both and is not. I think writing about food helps to be completely honest, personal and in no way supervised. But, in a sense, it’s a metaphor for the personal, rather than actually being personal. It’s not developer, I would say. It is personal without being denominational. They’re the kind of staff I feel most comfortable with.

There is such a desire, I think, on the part of the readers and maybe the editors, to want the confession at the bottom, I pour my guts on the kind of page, then here is the recipe as punctuation at the end.

I don’t know if I feel pushed towards that, except maybe when it comes to this curious thing more in this country than in yours where you are on trial for writing a book, and you asked to defend the delivers in all kinds of ways. We always think that things have a deep meaning to discover. In a way, I feel pretty personal in this new book, about my mom and stuff, but it feels in the context. It doesn’t sound like hideous over-sharing, even if it is intrusive. One does not have the impression that Coriolanus is begged to go to the market to show his wounds.

Is this a personal degree that you think you would have been able to achieve with your previous books?

I don’t really need to talk about all aspects of my life. I remember, in, oh, my fourth book or something, I said in a recipe something like, you can’t count on anything, you can’t count on anything or on someone else in this world, and so you have to do it yourself. It was as part of a recipe for one, which was chicken with bacon and lentils. And some reviewers have said that the emphasis on food often obscures the fact that I have a rather bleak outlook on life.

Overall, a book always feels a lot more intimate anyway than other forms of speech. It certainly feels like only those who are want to to read it will be to read it. The TV is a little different, it can feel very intimate while you are watching TV, but you have to remember that it is not just the people in the room who are going to see the program.

But I think a long time ago, even when I was doing interviews, I felt like it was possible to be open without being revealing. You can protect yourself without being dishonest.

In the Brown Food Essay you describe how so many exquisite foods in real life like stews and braised just have a total flattening effect in the photos, all of their beauty is taken away when placed behind a camera lens. . It seems ripe for a metaphor.

Yes. It’s true, isn’t it? And that’s true, you see, in the sense that so much of what we cherish in life, in people, in food, in our surroundings, is such a mixture of mess and beauty. The polarization that is happening in our world today, in a much more sinister way than this, makes it impossible to talk about things other than on its own terms. Because things should always be good or bad, or a concise answer, or a way of appeasing others.

Do you keep this in mind as you write?

The first time I advertised in the US I was on a talk show, I don’t know where it was and someone said to me, you suffered a lot of losses in your life. What did you learn from this? And I said, it taught me that the universe is random and cruel, or chaotic too. the panic in that man’s eyes when I said that! Because that’s not an answer he could process. I waited a while, then I thought, I’ll be nice, so I said, and it taught me to cherish life and be grateful for the good things. And, oh, the look of relief! He almost sank back into his chair. I have the impression that people often ask you questions, but they only want certain answers.

Are you saying he couldn’t handle this response journalistically? Or was it rather an existential thing?

I think it was probably the kind of show to make people feel better and more comfortable and that sort of thing. So that was probably the wrong thing to say for me, but I also think there is such a misconception about the people who cook. Yeah, the people who cook feed, but they also control. It’s quite interesting that people still read the desire to take pleasure in the little things as an optimistic response. While you could say it was the answer of a seasoned pessimist. That you grab what you can and don’t wait for the great golden horizon.

It sounds like that old line of how the optimist thinks it’s the best of all possible worlds, and the pessimist is convinced of it.

It’s brilliant. I like this.

I thought earlier that you can play a similar trick with the title of your new book Cook, Eat, Repeatwhere, depending on how you approach it it can read as an invitation or a threat.

On the one hand, cooking is largely written as if it’s just this beautiful thing that comes into the world, and it’s also so often written as if it’s a hobby. And the amateur approach which I find strange. Even on the days when you don’t want to, you have to have dinner on the table. The discipline of having to do it means you are hardly responsible for the decision making, which makes it easier. Just do it, and then doing it makes you feel a little better.

Do you really duty do it? Even if you don’t go to a restaurant there is take out, the grocery stores all do ready meals.

I do not know. I don’t quite see the point in getting food that you could cook on your own. I am so happy to have only bread and cheese. I think, maybe, in terms of the good stuff compared to the income, it’s probably a little cheaper in NYC than here. But, in a sense, you can’t get takeout forever. I would feel, after a while, a bit of a walkout if I were just the consumer.

I like this distinction: there is an art for consumption, which is its own thing. But creating it is a very different act.

It’s very different and you need both. In the last year we have been confined I have been cooking mostly for myself I’m sure my friends have had to cook for their family of four day in and day out over the past year I have been cooking for myself. feel very different about it I’ve never cooked just for myself in so long. I enjoyed it immensely. Likewise, I feel that I have been shown a disturbing and relatively new tendency within myself to be alone for so long without being alone.

Would you have suspected that you would like to be alone for so long?

No, I never liked loneliness very much. I went a bit too much inward. It must be an age thing Over the past three years I found out that I grew up not only to enjoy loneliness, but to need it. Like many things, once you get used to it, it becomes very necessary. It doesn’t follow that I would have appreciated this when it was so incessant, but I did. I do.