What can guests expect inside the Legoland New York hotel?

STATEN ISLAND, NY Legoland New York is gearing up to open its 150-acre theme park in 2021, and guests will be able to stay at an exciting hotel just steps from all the fun.

The 250-room hotel is specially designed for families, with imaginative Lego features and themed play areas everywhere you turn located next to the theme park.

A specific opening date will be announced in the coming months.

Hotel guests will enjoy a free daily breakfast, kid-friendly entertainment, a resort-style heated pool, and in-room treasure hunts with Lego prizes daily. Each bedroom will include a separate sleeping area for the kids, and guests can choose from one of four pirate, kingdom, Lego Friends, or Lego Ninjago themes.

You can be one of the first families to book a stay at the brand new hotel by purchasing a $ 500 Legoland Vacations voucher ($ 300 voucher is sold out) redeemable for a future Legoland New York Resort vacation package. When you purchase a voucher, you have access to an exclusive presale when reservations are open at Legoland New York Resort Hotel.

Legoland New York is not currently taking reservations. But once reservations are open, your voucher can be reserved online or by phone. You will receive a confirmation email for more details. When Legoland New York announces its theme park and hotel hours, it will provide more information on hotel reservations.

The cost of a hotel room varies depending on the season, day of the week and type of room, according to Legoland New York.

When Legoland New York Resort opens, it will be the first major theme park to open in the Northeast in more than four decades. Construction is underway on the final touches of the park as it is almost complete in time for the 2021 official opening. It will also be the largest Legoland park ever developed by Merlin Entertainment.

Located in Goshen, New York, it will host seven themed lands and more than 50 rides, shows and attractions for families with children ages 2 to 12. The complex will be open seasonally – from late spring to early fall, and some of the educational spaces will be open year round.

You can board a spinning and swaying pirate ship on the Anchors Away ride, or ride a carousel made from Lego items on the Brick Party ride, or go aboard the Duplo Express for a ride in train filled with fun learning.

For more information on Legoland New York and to purchase tickets, visit: Legoland New York

To buy Legos, visit: Lego.com

All retail, restaurant and leisure activities must comply with all guidelines issued by the state amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Face blankets and social distancing will be required for all customers and staff. And customers will have to undergo a health examination with temperature control before entry. Contact information should be collected from each party to inform contact tracing, if necessary.

You will likely need to purchase tickets before your visit to Legoland New York. Entrances and exits, as well as wait times, will be staggered to avoid congestion, according to state guidelines.

Legoland New York launched its annual subscription and daily tickets which are now available for purchase. A one-day admission to the theme park will cost $ 71.99 for adults online (13+) and $ 79.99 at the door. For children ages 3-12, tickets will cost $ 62.99 online and $ 69.99 at the door. Your day ticket is valid for one year from the date the park opens.

Parking costs $ 20 online or $ 25 at the door.

The annual pass is $ 229.99 for each person aged 3 and over. It is valid for 12 months from your first visit to Legoland New York and includes admission to all Merlin North America attractions for 12 months. Parking is included and you can also get discounts on restaurants, shops and more.

