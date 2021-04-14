Actress Hina Khan wears every gaze with the greatest grace and can kill any gaze. One day ago, she was seen celebrating the auspicious day of Ramadan Kareem. And like everyone else, she turned to social networks to send her wishes to her subscribers.
Recently, she took to Instagram to share traditional photos to wish her fans Ramadan. She was wearing a yellow salwar ensemble consisting of 3/4 sleeves embroidered with kurta adorned with matching pants and a dupatta that made her all shine and sparkle.
To complete the look, she accessorized it with a pair of gold earrings and flowers. She went with subtle makeup with ringed eyes, a matte base and bare lips keeping her hair open, she posed all smiles and happily. Wishing her fans through photos, she captioned the post as, Ramadan Mubarak ???? .
On the job front, Hina Khan will next be seen in a music video Bedard which is due out on April 16.
Also read: Hina Khan is all about the glamor in a metallic coordinating ensemble
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.