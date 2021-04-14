The Live Sports TV Rankings Bet: Will There Be A Return?

Even as the Super Bowl, World Series and NBA Finals have been struck amid the pandemic, network executives and insiders are predicting a steady (but slow) recovery in viewership.



Spring brought some glimpses of post-pandemic stability in the world of televised sports. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments got fairly healthy ratings, and Major League Baseball showed promise, with games once again played in front of some fans.

These cautiously optimistic ratings are a far cry from the crater ratings seen by a number of sports last fall, when the World Series, NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Finals fell 30% or more. While there are doubts about a full recovery in short-term ratings, 2021 will be a very sloppy year, according to Fitch Ratings analyst Jack Kranefuss, declines are likely to stabilize in the coming months, according to Fitch Ratings analyst Jack Kranefuss. industry insiders. Hollywood journalist.

As the sports calendar returns to its normal rhythm and the feverish news cycles of the pandemic and a presidential election have cooled, viewers are starting to filter towards the games. ESPN’s first baseball TV show of the year, April 1, was his best opening-day afternoon game since 2017, and CBS and Turner Sports coverage of the men’s tournament. NCAA, although down 14% from 2019, has suffered less than some other major sporting championships in recent times.

Now the challenge is how to bring fans back into the building and how to reestablish sport as a driver of social connectivity and a place where people come together? says Michael Mulvihill, executive vice president and head of strategy and analysis at Fox Sports. When that happens, I think you’ll see viewers revert to more normal expectations.

Leagues and broadcasters are also betting big on the power of sport to attract viewers. The NFL signed an 11-year, $ 100 billion deal with its television partners in March, and ESPN acquired partial NHL rights for $ 2.8 billion over seven years. The current NBA media deal is in place for four more years, but the league has indicated it will increase to $ 75 billion threefold from the current deal in the next contract, sources say .

The significant money flowing from these media deals into the league coffers also makes sport a fairly stable investment despite last year’s disruptions, says Henry Flynn, director of Fitch Ratings: From our perspective, it s ‘turned out to be a fairly stable industry compared to others. It may not seem obvious since the sport has been suspended, but the revenues have continued to flow for the most part.

Despite these positive markers, however, no one expects a return to the peak sports audiences of the mid-2010s, when the Super Bowl hit an all-time high in viewership and the World Series and NBA Finals had their own. more mainstream in more than 10. years. TV sports are under the same downward pressures the rest of linear TV has been under, and ratings for sports have declined at a similar rate to overall TV usage, which has fallen. about 15% last year. The number of subscribers for cable and satellite providers is also falling: the cable divisions of Comcast, Cox, Altice, Cable One and Mediacom together lost around 1.9 million subscribers by the end of 2020, while satellite providers DirecTV and Dish lost 3.4 million combined subscribers, according to Leichtman Research Grouper. This decreases the number of potential viewers for linear broadcasts.

Our concern, if we have one, is more the general trend in TV use than interest in sports rebound, says Foxs Mulvihill. I think sports audience share is likely to increase this year. We just don’t know what the trend will be for this total viewership pie.

A shrinking viewer base, in fact, could even make sports rights more valuable. League and network sources note that while viewership has fallen, sports viewing share is stable or increasing, meaning it remains one of the most reliable ways to bring together large audiences in direct. The key to the long-term health of sports on TV, according to Kranefuss, is whether streaming audience growth can offset linear declines. It’s also why the new rights agreements have streaming components, and why streamers like ViacomCBS Paramount + and NBCUniversals Peacock are making sports a key part of their presentation. They push people to stream because most sports fanatics follow their sport wherever it goes, notes Kranefuss.

Mulvihill observes that 90% of Fox Sports’ annual audience takes place in the fourth quarter, and he hopes fans will be able to fill or primarily fill the stadiums for NFL games, college football, and baseball. ‘post-season by then, which contributes to a great TV product. Fox Executive: I feel like we can watch September and the football season and the baseball playoffs with a lot of confidence that it’s going to look like a normal sporting event. This will lead to renewed interest with him.

Yet the realities of the linear television industry may mean that sports ratings are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels. I don’t think it will be the Roaring Twenties, says a network official. But we have a chance to be a kite in the wind.

A version of this story appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.