David Beckham’s kids thought he was ‘too old’ for coaches | Entertainment





David Beckham’s kids told him he was “a bit old” for wearing sneakers. The 45-year-old retired footballer – who has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, nine, with his wife Victoria Beckham – admitted his offspring weren’t always impressed with his fashion choices and suggested he should go. more formal with his shoes. He said: I have a 22 year old daughter, an 18 year old daughter, a 16 year old daughter and a nine year old daughter. I put on a pair of sneakers the other day, and they were like, Really daddy? Don’t you think you’re a bit old for those? I was like, no !. “ But David was able to change his kids’ minds by showing them some pictures of his wackiest styles. He added: Then I showed them 20 different photos of me wearing other clothes and they were like, OK, maybe you can. The former athlete was ridiculed when he wore a black sarong in 1998 and revealed the garment was one of three he still owns. He said: I thought, I can do it. So I have one in red, blue and black. David and Victoria want their children to feel free to make their own fashion choices – even if it makes them “feel old” to see how they want to express themselves. Speaking at the Digital MIPTV conference, he said: No one has turned to me to tell me, don’t. I felt I could wear whatever I wanted. “It was the same with our children. It makes me feel old to see them express themselves. It’s amazing to watch. Meanwhile, David has confirmed that there are ongoing plans for a Netflix biopic on his life. He said: I only want to do it once – now is a good time to do it. “

