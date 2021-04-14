Karen Olivo is not returning to the Moulin Rouge on Broadway! in protest against the industry’s silence on Scott Rudin





2:25 PM PDT 04/14/2021



through



Katie Kilkenny



“Building a better industry for my students is more important than putting money in my pocket,” the artist said.

Red Mill! Actor Karen Olivo says she is not returning to the Broadway production in protest against Scott Rudin, the prolific theater and film producer who recently accused former employees of abusive behavior in the workplace. Hollywood journalist history. Olivo, who played Satine in the Broadway production that began in 2019, has announced his departure from the role in a Instagram video Monday. “Social justice is more important than being a sparkling diamond. Building a better industry for my students is more important than putting money in my pockets,” Tony-winning artist said in the video. . “The silence about Scott Rudin? Unacceptable. Unacceptable. It’s easy, all of you. He’s a monster. It should be obvious. Those of you who say you’re afraid, what are you afraid of. fear?” She then challenged the rest of the industry to speak out, “Are you going to protect your wallet? And let people go to the ER so you can do your next gig?” She added, “That’s it. I don’t need to be on stage. I need to be here… People are more important than your wallet.” Olivo’s statements come a day after three artist unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 condemned workplace abuse in a statement prompted by THR“Every worker deserves to do their job in an environment free from harassment of any kind, whether that harassment creates a toxic workplace or, certainly in the case of sexual harassment, when that behavior is also against the law.” . the statement read. Some notable members of the industry have also spoken about Rudin’s alleged behavior, including Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison,Star Trek: Discovery and Rental star Anthony Rapp and On your feet! Mauricio Martnez but, by and large, theater and entertainment companies and members of the industry have remained largely silent on the issue. Rudin has several major projects underway, including the Netflix adaptation of theWoman at the window, released May 14, Joel Coen’s Macbeth’s tragedy andLila NeugebauerRed, white and water. Talk to THR, several former registered Rudin’s employees alleged that the producer smashed a computer screen on an assistant’s hand, threw a baked potato over the head of another and also threw a stapler at an assistant while he was at the office. Olivo added at the end of the Instagram video, “I want a theater industry that matches my integrity. Come on, all of you, why don’t you go? It’s not here, obviously.”







