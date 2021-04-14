Steven Yeun doesn’t like the label ‘Asian American actor’ rather than ‘actor’





For Yeun, being called an “Asian American actor” risks putting him in “a weird box” that he will have to crawl through to get ahead.

One of the biggest stories to emerge from the morning of the Oscar nominations in March was Steven Yeun becoming the first Asian-American actor to land an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Yeun is nominated for his performance in “Minari” by Lee Isaac Chung. While the performer is honored to break down barriers, he’s also worried that being defined only as an “Asian American actor” comes with its own burdens. As Yeun explained in a new cover on “Minari” posted by Hollywood journalist, he does not readily accept that he is an “Asian American actor” and not just an “actor”. As THR writes: “Yeun doesn’t seem particularly thrilled with his status as the first Asian-American nominee for the Oscar for Best Actor. “ If I step outside of myself and see what this moment could mean beyond me, ” he remarks, “ it’s cool that we get to establish new ground and the young Asian American children may feel that it is possible for them too. But personally, he admits, “I’m just not responsive in any direction.” He fears that such a prestigious achievement could end up becoming something of a burden, in which people see him first as an “Asian American actor” and then as an “actor”. “ Related Related “Sometimes a story around [identity] trapped [you] and places [you] in a strange box from which we then have to move away, ”said Yeun THR, adding that the same ideology extends to “Minari” himself, as the film only talks about “one side of Asian America” and “doesn’t speak for everything”. “It might even speak for that one family, you know?” Even in the weeks leading up to the 2021 Oscar nominations, Yeun was careful to make a big deal out of landing such a historic nomination. The actor said in an interview with Variety published last December, “It’s probably a shame that this is the case. It’s difficult for me. As great as it’s setting a precedent or being part of a moment that crosses a ceiling, I personally don’t want to be trapped by that moment either. The truth that I’m trying to figure out for myself is who I am, individually. Yeun continued, “I am happy to serve a greater time for the community. And I’m happy to push stories and show who we are because I am too. I am an Asian American and I am so proud of it. But also, for me, it’s really about transporting my space and myself through this life and making sure I’m telling it true from my perspective. But that would be great, and hopefully we can get a lot more and that won’t be a problem for the future. Yeun is nominated in the 2021 Academy Award for Best Actor against Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal”, Anthony Hopkins for “The Father” and Gary Oldman for “Mank”. Yeun’s Best Actor nomination is one of six Oscar nominations for “Minari.” Other names for the A24 release include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Music, and Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-jung Youn. In the weeks since his Oscar nomination, Yeun booked a role in Jordan Peele’s latest film project and set up a new Netflix comedy series starring Ali Wong and A24. Yeun fan can tune in to the Oscars on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out if he wins the Best Actor trophy. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







