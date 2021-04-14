AC Hotel Downtown Tucson Hosts Wine & Dine Tastings | Caliente









As restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic begin to ease and vaccinations increase, people in the AC Hotel Downtown Tucson would like to toast our progress and welcome us downtown. Starting at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 14 and Thursday April 15, and every Wednesday and Thursday in the future, the 151 E. Broadway hotel will offer “AC Wine & Dine”, a wine tasting to present the vintages. regional. The wines will be rotated monthly and the way it works is that attendees will be able to taste from the three bottles on display, paired with a meat and cheese deli platter for two. After you have had the opportunity to taste the wines, you can select one and receive a bottle to drink in or take home. “In the city center, there aren’t a lot of wine bars, so we thought we would give it a try,” said Nick Smith, food and beverage manager for the downtown hotel, old three years. Smith, who was at the hotel shortly after it opened, runs the AC Lounge, a tapas bar that offers guests small appetizer-sized plates and handcrafted cocktails. The idea, Smith said, is for customers to have a drink and an appetizer in the lounge before heading out to dinner at a downtown restaurant.

