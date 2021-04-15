Connect with us

‘Lord of the Rings’ orc actor recalls panic attack on set

If actor Stephen Ure had ripped off his prostheses, it could have cost the production more than $ 10,000 in filming delays.

Stephen Ure as Grishnakh

New line / courtesy Everett Collection

Having a panic attack is never good, but it seems especially complicated when you are suffering from fewer pounds of prosthetic makeup than anyone around you has even noticed. SThis was the case for actor Stephen Ure when directing “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”. Ure played the role of the Orc named Grishnakh in the Peter Jackson trilogy. In a recent conversation with Thrillist, the actor remembered losing his swallowing mechanism while filming a fight scene between the Orcs and Uruk-hai. Upon losing his swallowing mechanism, Ure would become “a little panicked” and begin to “hyperventilate a little”.

“The more panic happens, the worse it gets,” Ure said. “I had never really experienced such panic. I was maybe three seconds away from tearing my face so I could breathe, I thought I couldn’t breathe. Nobody can tell because I’m under it all. Suddenly I could swallow again. Nobody knew anything. It was my little episode. I was completely freaked out for a minute. It could have been terrible. If I had ripped off that face, then the day is past. It would have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Ure said he had to work hard on his facial expressions for Grishnakh to look emotionally correct. “When I was just in bitchface mode while idle, [the character] looked very sad, ”the actor recalls. “He looked very desperate. People kept coming to me, saying, “Are you okay? Can I get you something? ‘ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, leave me alone.’ “You just look like you’re a little disappointed.”

The character of Grishnakh marked Ure’s most prominent creature role in Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The actor began his work on the franchise playing a Difference Orc in “The Fellowship of the Ring”. According to Thrillist, one of Ure’s most memorable filming experiences happened when he “accidentally whipped the great Christopher Lee in the face”. The prosthetic work for Grishnakh was done so well that no one on the set of “Lord of the Rings” knew what the real Ure looked like.

“At the closing night for ‘The Lord of the Rings’, I had worked on all three films, and I knew people, I found myself alone in a corner because no one knew who I was,” he said. declared Ure. “Back then, it took four and a half hours to put on makeup. I should come in at 2 a.m. By the time I was halfway through, at half past five, when people started arriving, I was already unrecognizable.

Head to Thrillist website to read more recent interviews with the actors who played the role of Orc and Uruk-hai characters from “The Lord of the Rings”.

Related Topics: