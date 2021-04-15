Announcing the 2021 Whiting Award winnersExBulletin

This year’s Whiting Awards winners have been announced; the $ 50,000 award is intended to allow emerging writers to focus full-time on their work or to embark on new directions.

“Each of these recipients has a rare literary gift,” Whiting Director of Literary Programs Courtney Hodell said by email. “We hope the Whiting Award will offer them encouragement and support as they continue to deepen their art to nurture the work that sings it.

While the awards given out since 1985 go to writers who are only just beginning to explode, past winners have continued to land major awards and have become household names on the shelf; last year, Whiting alumni Jericho Brown, Anne Boyer, Colson Whitehead and Michael R. Jackson won the Pulitzer Prizes, while Don Mee Choi won the National Book Award for poetry. Other recipients include Mary Karr, Ocean Vuong, Sigrid Nunez, Alice McDermott, Jia Tolentino, and Ling Ma.

This year’s group of winners is “really a very diverse cohort of talent, and that in itself is kind of a common thread,” says Hodell. “Many of these award winners follow their muses above, below and beyond genre boundaries in a fertile and exciting way. Speaking to the writers after their selection, we were also struck by the strong sentiment community they share. They are brilliant individuals who listen to the countless links that nourish their writing and their links with their family, their place, other artists of yesterday and today and who are successfully considering how to honor these bonds in their work. “

Here are this year’s winners, with comments from Justices Whiting (who remain anonymous).

Joshua bennett (Poetry and documentary) Author of The bloody school, Be the property once myself, and Of, whose critique “radically broadens ideas of what it means to be alive in the world, reshaping the hierarchies of knowledge and power and alluding to a new way of being”.

Jordan E. Cooper (Drama) Author of Black boy fly, Ain’t no mo ‘, and Alice wonder, whose “hilarious, bombastic, electric pieces … celebrate the spectacle and explode conventions, mixing the taboo with the ridiculous, the deep with the profane”.

Steven dunn (Fiction) Author of Meat in a pot and the power of water, “Whose accounts of military life draw on his experience as a veteran to explore helplessness, body discomforts, the need to hide one’s sexuality, the desire to assert control but finds strength in gentleness”.

Tope Folarin (Fiction) Author of A special kind of black man, “a fascinating storyteller, [who] makes wonderful sentences that act like a transparent window through which we can see a world upside down. “

Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Drama) Author of Where we are, Warriors don’t cry, and Last night and the night before, whose “representation of the family, its complicated manifestations of love, its convoluted sense of responsibility feels revealing; we get to know its characters as deeply as anyone in our lives.”

Marwa Helal (Poetry) Author of Invasive species, whose poems are “not only wonderfully diverse in form, but emotionally epiphanic … layer[ing] natural, cultural and even typographical landscapes. “

Sarah stewart johnson (Documentary) Author of The sirens of Mars: in search of life in another world, which is “full of existential joy and curiosity … connecting scientific research to deep questions about human existence”.

Sylvia Khoury (Drama) Author of Sell ​​Kabul, The place where women go, and Against the hill, whose plays “focus on the American presence in Afghanistan and Pakistan; evoking a great geopolitical drama by a simple human gesture …[ing] breaking down barriers between human beings, revealing the powerful lines of connection that exist and persist. “

Ladan Osman (Poetry) Author of Exiles of Eden, whose “dazzling and incisive poetry creates vibrant connections between generations of women, between oneself and history, and between our bodies and the natural world”.

Xandria phillips (Poetry) Author of shell, whose poems “delight in brevity and luxuriance … [and] feel revolutionary: formally superb, but with a constant tilt of expectations in the image and the sentence. “