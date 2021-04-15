Maharashtra: Entertainment organizations must write to CM to enable production work, support salaried workers





Many entertainment organizations and broadcasters gathered on Wednesday and decided to appeal to Chief Minister of State Uddhav Thackeray to authorize certain production-related activities following Covid-19 safety protocols. Film and television shoots halted from Wednesday evening, as curfew-like restrictions came into effect due to an increase in infections. Actor JD Majethia, Chairman of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), said, “We uphold the government’s decision. However, we are writing to CM for some exemptions over the next two weeks. Calling those working in the entertainment business as “front line workers” he said the industry should be treated as “essential services”. “People are looking forward to entertainment and fresh content while being confined to their homes during such a trying time,” he added. New restrictions will affect the shooting of nearly 90 TV shows, 50 Hindi films and 40 Marathi films. Apart from these, the production of a large number of web series will also be impacted. Representatives from four broadcasters, namely Colors, Zee, Sony and Star, as well as board members of producer bodies, such as IFTPC, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association, Producers Guild of India and Western India Film Producers’ Association, met to discuss proposals to be made bearing in mind the uncertainties that prevail. Representatives of the Association of Film and Television Artists (CINTAA), the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE) and the Indian Association of Film and Television Directors (IFTDA) were also present. present at the meeting. Majethia said, “We will share the list of day laborers employed in the entertainment industry, so that the government can extend its support to young artists and technicians. Post-production work, such as editing, mixing and dubbing, is expected to continue. People employed in construction should be allowed to perform their duties, as should construction workers. “ Ashok Dubey, Secretary General of FWICE, who was also present at the meeting, said: “If the lockdown continues beyond May 1, we want to submit a proposal to the CM to allow it to work in a bio bubble like the IPL matches are in progress. tenuous. It is possible to do this in the studios. “ In the letter to Thackeray, the producer associations will also propose a vaccination campaign in Film City for the workers. The letter reiterates their commitment to safety and adherence to protocol. “The fear of the coronavirus is not going to go away anytime soon. We would like to prepare a set of suggestions that in case the current restrictions are extended for a longer period, we will reduce the number of cases in our area by strictly following security protocols, ”Majethia said.

