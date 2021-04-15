Bollywood Throwback: Did you know that Balraj Sahni was jailed for his revolutionary ideas?





Balraj Sahni was one of the most influential actors of the 50s and 60s. He is still a source of inspiration to many. He has also been labeled as one of the most educated actors of this era. He died on April 13, 1973 at the age of 69. Balraj Sahni was born on May 1, 1913 in Pakistan. He completed his MA from Lahore University in English Literature. Sahni then decided to move to Rawalpindi to take care of his family business. Balraj Sahni also worked with Mahatma Gandhi in 1938. He then went to London to work with BBC Hindi. Balraj Sahni wanted to pursue his childhood passion and therefore joined the Indian Progressive Theater Association. Sahni made his acting debut in 1946 in a series called Insaaf. The actor also had the chance to star in Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’ film Dharti Ke Laal. The actor has gained immense recognition for films like Kabuli Wala, Do Bheega Zameen, Waqt, Choti Behen and Garam Hawa. Sahni was not only known for his acting skills, he also expressed his opinion on the issues going on around him. He got into trouble on several occasions and he was even arrested because of his association with the ITA group for his revolutionary and communist views. The actor was filming for a movie called Hulchul when he was arrested and at the special request of the film’s producer he was allowed to shoot during the day and return to jail at night. Read also |Bollywood flashback: all the times Jaya Bachchan lost his temper Read also |Bollywood retrospective: when the Bachchans made a grand entrance at events The actor was also a wonderful writer. He wrote several pieces of writing during his university studies and contributed to the writing for the magazine Hindi Hans with his short stories. He also worked on the screenplay for Guru Dutt’s film Baazi. In 1965, we got to see different sides of Balraj Sahni in the film Waqt. The actor played a role in which he immortalized the character of Lala Jeevan Rai. The song Ae Meri Zohrabeen from Sahni’s movie is always an evergreen tune. Director Ms. Sathyu’s Garam Hawa in 1973 was Balraj Sahni’s last film. His son Parikshit Sahni also made a name for himself in Bollywood later and worked in films like the Munnabhai series and other Rajkumar Hirani films. He also wrote a book about his called father. The Maverick – My Father’s Memories Balraj Sahni ”, in which he described various details of his father’s life. Read also |Bollywood retrospective: When Sushmita Sen opened up about her misadventures in life Read also |Bollywood retrospective: Sridevi’s sweet message to his fans

