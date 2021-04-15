Secret Life of Pets tour finally debuts and it’s worth the wait – Orange County Register

The new dark ride of Secret Life of Pets at Universal Studios Hollywood strikes the right balance between animatronic characters and practical sets mixed with video mapping projections and high-tech gadgets to provide a fun and frenetic attraction perfect for the park at modern theme.

The new five-minute Secret Life of Pets attraction officially debuts on Thursday, April 15 during the annual Passholder Bonus Days at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Hollywood theme park reopens to the general public on Friday, April 16 after a year-long coronavirus shutdown. Universal previewed the Secret Life of Pets ride during the smooth opening technical rehearsals of the Taste of Universal food festival which ran through Sunday, April 11.

The Secret Life of Pets Dark Ride offers an emphatic response to the criticisms that hit Universal Studios for relying too much on screen-based attractions that emphasize new, high-tech bells and whistles at the expense of the parks proven storytelling tools theme.

The Dark Pets Secret Life Ride is housed in a newly constructed five story brown stone city block on the upper lot near the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem ride that is the new Illumination Animation Studios themed lot. . The Secret Life of Pets Riders enter through an apartment lobby where a tenant notice board sets up the backstory of the ride: the day of her adoption at the local pet store.

Let’s face it, we all love our pets, said Universal Creatives Jon Corfino, who served as Senior Director and Executive Producer of Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash. It really is one of the things we all say with this unconditional love.

Apartment mail slots offer video previews of what pets do when their owners are away from the movie franchise premises. In a letter slot, Leonard, the chic poodle, bangs his head to the sound of music as the lights flash and a disco ball spins.

Riders walk through apartment kitchens, living rooms and children’s bedrooms where video screen windows offer views of the cityscape outside. A few animatronic scenes are mixed up in the queue with Buddy the Dachshund receiving a fun and convincing massage from a kitchen blender. Buddy sometimes dozes off with his head on a sack of flour, only to be woken up by passing horsemen. A running gag is put in place early with Norman the guinea pig popping up through an air conditioning vent.

The sofas and loveseats in the apartment will provide a great opportunity to rest quickly when the queue gets bogged down although the hard plastic cushions are not very comfortable. But for now, social distancing warrants allow the line to move quickly with little time to pause or browse the Easter eggs strewn in the queue. Sidebar stories shown on living room TVs offer advice to newly adopted animals on how to beg for treats.

A snowball the animatronic bunny just before the rider council sets the turn of the ride history: riders are all pets looking for a forever home on adoption day .

You are a lost puppy that the characters in the film are committed to helping you adopt, Corfino said during an interview in the park. Sure, Snowball has this great plan and we all know that whenever Snowball has a plan some things can get a little wacky, but he will always succeed in the end.

Dark Ride vehicles are designed to look like cardboard boxes the kind that could hold a litter of cute looking kittens for a home. Line operators spray disinfectant on each pilot’s hands before boarding to promote COVID-19 health and safety.

The trick to the Dark Tour of the Secret Life of Pets is that the Riders see themselves as their animal look-alikes on video screens scattered throughout the attraction. Pets on video screens mimic hand gestures and facial expressions of riders. You have to get big and crazy with your movements and emotions for them to register on the screens. Lean forward and your dog will bow down as well. In the past, not everyone wore masks, motion capture technology will recognize smiles, frowns and other facial expressions.

He captures absolutely everything, Corfino said. We actually developed this technology, so we’re very proud of it.

Secret Life of Pets Riding Technology doesn’t read your inner spirit animal and decides you have a face like a Poodle, Pomeranian, Pekingese, or Pug.

If you’ve ridden him eight times, you’ll be a different dog eight times, Corfino said. But you are the same dog on this journey.

The good news is that the Dark Tour of the Secret Lives of Pets isn’t a long series of video screen scenes that hit a lot of recent Universal Studios attractions. Practical sets and animatronic characters fill every corner of the attraction.

There are animatronic animals running heavy machinery, hanging out windows, swinging at drones, hiding in hot dog carts, and rummaging through trash cans. One of the best animatronic gags on sight: a poor pouch with its leash hopelessly wrapped around a fire hydrant and a bistro table and chairs.

The cityscape of dark rides is filled with fun jokes like Downward Dog yoga studio with a puppy in front of the storefront in the appropriate pose. The attraction’s best animatronic: a cockeyed cat trotting along the keys of an upright piano.

The Skyline Fireworks Factory features two of the attraction’s biggest video mapping scenes, but they feel like the right tool for the job and don’t distract or disrupt the story. Smart animatronics and convenient backdrops support fireworks scenes before, during and after successful projection mapping scenes. An adorable animatronic dachshund blowing on its fuse-shaped tail is the perfect exclamation point on the fireworks factory scene.

The apex scene of the pet store moves to a bubble bath and car wash-like spa where riders again spot their pet lookalikes before meeting their new owners who will take them home forever. . A delicious Cat-O-Matic pet washing machine has the feel of a Rube Goldberg machine. Special effects of heat and water abound in the pet store.

The last stop of the attraction is a party in the new lucky animal carpet with all the neighborhood dogs and cats in attendance, which was rewarded with one final sighting of the running guinea pig gag.

Pet World is a great evergreen concept for a theme park ride that can go on and on. It’s not just the blockbuster flavor of the moment that will fade over time. People will still love their pets decades from now. This makes the adorable Secret Life of Pets Ride a keeper that will hit the mark with families looking for a Universal Studios Hollywood ride that everyone can enjoy together.

This attraction is unlike anything we’ve really done before, Corfino said. Still looking to raise the bar. The goal is to have something that lasts forever.