Triller shakes. TikTok rival replaces CEO, buys AI company





TrillerNet, the parent company of a controversial social video app that sought to take over TikTok, replaced its chief executive and acquired another company. The Los Angeles entertainment company on Wednesday appointed Mahi de Silva, who is currently the non-executive chairman of its board, as CEO. He succeeds Mike Lu, who will become the chairman of the company, TrillerNet said in a statement. TrillerNet also announced the acquisition of Silvas Palo Alto’s company Amplify.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to help brands engage with customers. De Silva is currently CEO of Amplify.ais. This combination of two forward-looking powers clearly establishes Triller as the new paradigm for AI-powered lifestyle and entertainment content, Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman of TrillerNets, said in a statement. He said of Silva, after successfully building and leaving multiple unicorns across tech, social media, ad tech, and e-commerce, there couldn’t be a better person for the role. The company said Amplify.ais technology would allow it to offer brands and advertisers a more complete experience, targeting and matching influencer content with interested consumers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Triller has given global influencers unique abilities to reach and engage millions of users around the world, while providing innovative ways for partner brands to join this dynamic and thriving ecosystem, de Silva said in a statement. In addition to Amplify.ai, TrillerNet also announced on Wednesday that it has acquired FITE, a New York-based sports and entertainment streaming platform. The deal gives Triller a major foothold in the live event PPV and streaming space, significantly expanding the reach of Triller’s growing AI-based content and distribution ecosystem and enabling the company to continue to invest in new lifestyle and entertainment programs. – FITE (@FiteTV) April 14, 2021 The acquisitions are the latest in a series of steps TrillerNet has taken to strengthen itself. In March, the company purchased the live music streaming platform Verzus from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. TrillerNet has also expanded beyond influencers on its Triller app, with live events including a pay-per-view fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in November. In February, he launched TrillerTV, which now has over 65 original shows. The majority owner of TrillerNets is Proxima Media, an investment firm run by Ryan Kavanaugh, the former director of the mini-studio Relativity Media, which subsequently went bankrupt and underwent a restructuring. The Kavanaughs company has faced controversy. In February, the UMG label removed its music from the app, alleging that Triller had withheld payments from artists. Triller denied having done so. The company raised eyebrows on a planned party it later canceled during the pandemic and also called attention to how he reports his user data. TrillerNet claims to have over 300 million users worldwide. Last year, Triller touted itself as an alternative to TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social video app that the Trump administration threatened to ban in the United States for security reasons. But Trillers’ download rank has dropped significantly from its all-time high in August, when it was No. 1 in the country for iPhone apps. On Tuesday, the Trillers app was ranked 256th in terms of downloads, according to San Francisco app analytics firm App Annie. The app ranking is generally considered to be a barometer of the popularity of mobile apps. Triller ranks 12th in the photo and video category, App Annie said. Trillers Lu had previously rejected the ranking, saying in February that anyone trying to rank or rate Trillers activity based on app users had a complete lack of understanding about Trillers activity or its model.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos