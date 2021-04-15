Lee Aaker, child actor of Rin Tin Tin, dies at 77





Lee Aaker, a child actor in the 1950s best known for his role as Rusty in The Adventures of Rin Tin, has passed away. He was 77 years old. >> Read more new trends According to his obituary on Legacy.com, Aaker died on April 1 near Mesa, Arizona. Aaker had suffered a stroke before his death and was alone with a surviving parent who couldn’t help him, said Paul Petersen, the former Donna Reed Show star who advocates for former child actors. Hollywood journalist. Petersen added that Aakers’ death certificate classified him as a destitute deceased. Aaker portrayed the kidnapped son of a nuclear scientist (Gene Barry) in The Atomic City (1952), son of an Arizona farmer in Hondo (1953) and son of a desperate wife trying to save her trapped husband in Jeopardy. (1953). Other TV credits include Fireside Theater, The Lone Ranger and The Donna Reed Show, People reported. However, the Aakers’ signing role was Rusty, who starred alongside a German Shepherd in The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin. The show debuted in 1954 and aired on Friday nights for five seasons and 164 episodes, according to IMDb.com. Aaker played an orphan raised by US troopers at Fort Apache after his parents were killed by Native Americans, according to Hollywood journalist. Aakers’ last roles came in 1963 when he played a student leader in the movie Bye Bye Birdie and as a caddy Blake in The Lucy Show. Aaker found roles more difficult to find as he got older and eventually worked as a carpenter for 20 years, according to Hollywood journalist. Aaker also spent time as a ski instructor at Californias Mammoth Mountain, teaching sports to people with disabilities and underprivileged children. 1 in 80 Move left Move right Lee aaker Lee Aaker, a child actor in the 1950s who played the role of orphan Rusty alongside a German Shepherd in “The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin”, died on April 1. He was 77 years old. (CBS via Getty Images)







