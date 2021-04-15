The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Chrissy Teigen’s mom talks about food, her family, and her need for Thai spices

(CNN) As anyone who has visited Thailand knows, food is a key part of the experience.

Whether you’re on the street side in Chiang Mai sipping a bowl of khao soi noodles or enjoying a Michelin-starred Thai meal at an upscale Bangkok restaurant, the memories of these powerful and balanced flavors will stay with you for a long time. after your departure. the country.

Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen knows this all too well. Mother of model, TV personality and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, Pepper immigrated to Utah from Thailand’s northeast Isaan region in the early 1980s.

For years, she says she tried to replicate the flavors of the house, struggling to find ingredients in the small American town where she lived.

“When I had baby Chrissy, I remember going to a little market,” she told CNN in a recent video interview.

“I was the only Asian in this small town – Delta, Utah – where Chrissy was born and I asked ‘Can you bring some bean sprouts and some lemongrass please?’ And they did. But other than that I had to travel 100-200 miles just to get gaprao (Thai basil). ”

Today, Pepper lives in Los Angeles with Chrissy, her son-in-law John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles. She regularly makes cameos on their Instagram feeds, often appearing in the kitchen cooking alongside Chrissy or her grandchildren, or joining them on their travels.

Pepper’s influence is found in both Chrissy’s cookbooks and on her Desires website . But for the first time, mom / grandma is sharing her stories and recipes in her own book.

The Thai Pepper Cookbook , “this week, is a collection of 80 recipes filled with stunning photos of food and his family, along with vivid anecdotes and touching memories of his experiences growing up in Thailand and living in the United States.

“It’s kind of like having a baby again!” Pepper says of his new book. “The same feeling. I’m so excited and a little nervous.”

The book presents dishes from several regions of Thailand. But Pepper gives some of them their own twist – pad Thai Brussels sprouts, anyone? – while also including other family staples like scalloped potatoes, the first “American dish” she learned to make.

“Our family loves to eat,” says Pepper. “So I have my favorites from Isaan (in the book) because that’s where I’m from. It’s my favorite flavor. And then my family likes to explore some food in northern and southern Thailand. ”

“Do not be afraid”

Thai cookbooks can often be intimidating for home chefs, depending on ingredient availability or personal dietary restrictions.

But Pepper knows from experience that adaptations are often inevitable and just wants people to have fun in the kitchen, saying she is regularly asked for advice on how to make Thai recipes healthier or more vegetarian.

Thais tend to eat all day. A little here, a little there. Food is everywhere. The aroma of street food hits you as soon as you step out in the morning. Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen

“Don’t be afraid,” she said enthusiastically. “I worked really hard with the help of the writer (Garrett Snyder) so we figured it out. It’s easy and simple.”

What wasn’t easy, however, was having to document the measurements for each recipe. Pepper says a lot of what she does in the kitchen is based on instinct, so she had to figure out how much of each ingredient she actually used.

“It all comes from my head, so the measurement, the weight… that was the biggest challenge. When I made it on my own, I didn’t need a recipe – when I needed two tablespoons, I made it without measuring. But I tested it myself. It was almost exactly perfect every time. ”

Explore the tastes of Isaan

Pepper grew up in the small town of Nakhon Ratchasima – informally known as Korat – in Isaan, where his grandparents were rice farmers.

This region is renowned for offering some of Thailand’s greatest culinary hits, including larb (a spicy minced meat salad) and som tum (papaya salad). (See Pepper’s Fried Chicken Larb recipe at the end of this feature.)

These bold and intense flavors have always been a part of Pepper’s life. The oldest of five, she says she was in third grade when she started helping her mother, who worked in a school cafeteria.

“I started going to the market with my mom and came back around 5 or 6 in the morning and just started the preparations,” she recalls. “I was my mother’s sous-chef before I could go to school. At lunchtime, I had to come and help him sell, like a food vendor.

Pepper believes Thailand’s reputation for food obsession is deserved, with the question ‘gin kao yung’ – have you ever eaten – a constant in everyday conversations.

“Thais tend to eat all day,” she laughs. “A little here, a little there. Food is everywhere. The aroma of street food hits you as soon as you step out in the morning.”

Even though it’s been decades since she left Isaan, Pepper says she has to eat Thai food once a day – which can get tricky given how often she’s on the road with Chrissy, John and children.

“Every time we travel I start packing chili peppers, a krok (mortar and pestle for crushing ingredients like chili peppers and garlic), instant noodles, chili powder, fish sauce,” she says. “Traveling for me is very difficult because I have to have Thai food.”

Luckily, she says her Grammy-winning son-in-law is an adventurous eater who isn’t afraid to try new flavors.

“John is so good!” she said when asked if he could handle spicy food. “He can eat whatever there is with me. It’s a very good sport. He tries everything. When we were back in my hometown, he tried all the bugs in the bug cart.”

This trip took place two years ago. Pepper brought Chrissy, John, Luna, and Miles back to Korat with her, where they explored the city’s street food scene. A visit to a local market caused some chaos, with fans swarming the family as they made their way through the crowds, their tour even broadcast live on Facebook

Pepper acknowledges that it is difficult to travel with her famous daughter and son-in-law given the attention they attract, but feels honored to have received such a warm welcome in her hometown – she even received a key to the town of Korat from a local. officials.

“I’m so glad people recognized me,” Pepper says. “From being a little girl who goes to the market every day, to being a mother … and look at me now.”

Introduce your grandchildren to Thai flavors

During her visit to Thailand, Pepper says she must always have a bowl of boat noodles. Shutterstock

When asked to choose the first thing she eats when getting off the plane in Bangkok, there is no hesitation.

“Ahhh, Chrissy and I have to go get some boat noodles!” she said, referring to kuai tiao ruea – small bowls of beef or pork noodles with a hearty broth accompanied by herbs and vegetables.

The name is derived from the original vendors who paddled through the canals and rivers of Bangkok and surrounding areas, cooking bowls of hot steaming noodles right in their boats. Today they are also served in restaurants, but you can still enjoy the classic floating version.

“Sometimes we get in the car and go straight from the airport, straight to Ayutthaya where are (some of the best) boat noodles, ”says Pepper.

While Chrissy might be a huge fan of Thai food now, Pepper says that wasn’t always the case.

In the intro to her book, she notes how her famous daughter always wanted American dishes like grilled cheese and pizza as a child. But as Chrissy grew older, she started asking for all those Thai dishes that she had grown up cooking and eating with Pepper.

Pepper’s grandchildren, meanwhile, already have their own Thai favorites, which are included in the book.

“They love my food! They always ask for it and I love to do it, I’m so happy. Luna advised me this morning, ‘Tell them I love your joke’,” said Pepper, sharing the advice of her five-year-old child. granddaughter told her what to discuss during the interview with CNN.

Pepper says his fried chicken is also a hit, and Miles, who is almost three, especially likes his ribs – with lots of garlic.

These days, Pepper doesn’t have to travel hundreds of miles for its ingredients. She says she has a garden full of fresh produce, while other items are easy to find in Los Angeles, allowing her to cook all of her favorite Thai dishes at home.

And as the Thai-American embarks on her final journey as a cookbook author, she says Chrissy has been a huge source of support and solace along the way, encouraging her to share her recipes with the world. .

“She’s so proud of me,” Pepper said, bursting into her signature smile.

Recipe: Pepper Fried Chicken Larb

Pepper fried chicken larb. Jenny Huang / Clarkson Potter

For 2 to 4 people

FOR THE DRESSING

– 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice

– 1 tablespoon of fish sauce

– 1 teaspoon of light brown sugar

– 1 tablespoon of grilled rice powder, store-bought or homemade

– 1 teaspoon of roasted chili powder

FOR THE BIG

– 6 fried chicken fillets (about 12 ounces), sliced, or 3 cups ground fried chicken

– 1 medium shallot or red onion, halved and thinly sliced ​​(about a cup)

– 4 green onions, thinly sliced ​​(about a cup)

– cup of packed coriander leaves

– cup of torn mint leaves

TO SERVE

– Cooked sticky rice or jasmine rice

Prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, rice powder and chili powder until well combined. Put aside.

Make the larb: Preheat the oven to 400F. Spread the chicken out on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine the hot chicken, shallot, green onions, cilantro and mint, then slowly pour dressing over top while stirring. Mix gently but carefully. Taste and adjust the seasonings as needed. The larb should be tangy, salty and a little spicy (like me).

Serve immediately with rice.

Recipe reprinted from The Thai Pepper Cookbook , available online now and in bookstores around the world. Copyright 2021 by Vilailuck Teigen with Garrett Snyder.

Photographs of books copyrighted 2021 by Jenny Huang. Posted by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.