[WATCH] ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday ‘Star Andra Day on’ The Actor’s Side ‘- Deadline

The end of this very long and very unusual film awards season is upon us. The final Oscar vote begins Thursday, and among those names on the Best Actress ballot is a first-time movie. actress, Andra Day, for her outstanding work playing Billie Holiday as she fights the government in director Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Impressively, she has already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama as well as this rare Oscar nomination for a first film. To be technical, this is not Day’s movie debut – you might not remember her playing Sweet Tea in the Pixar animation Cars 3. But that role clearly didn’t prepare her for the opportunity to play the iconic singer Holiday, after which she goes by the stage name – in a way. So was it fate that she changed her real name to a bit of a tribute to Lady Day and shortened her first name, Cassandra, to simply Andra, and instead Andra Holiday shortened the last name to simply “Day”? Seems like, despite his fears of taking on the role, it was predestined to happen. I found there was no one more fun to talk to than Andra Day, and that’s why I’m happy to make her my guest on the latest edition of my Deadline video series. , On the side of the actor, for this 14-episode Oscar-season series (a new season for Emmy contenders starts May 5 with great lineup). “The United States against. Billie Holiday’s Andra Day on How to Play a Cultural Icon Inspired Her to Give a Voice to Deleted People – Contenders Film: The Nominees In our conversation, she talks about what it means to recognize all the awards, especially following in the footsteps of previous Oscar and Tony nominated performances of stars playing Holiday – Diana Ross in Lady sings the blues and Audra McDonald on Broadway, respectively. As for following Ross’s unforgettable vacation tour nearly half a century ago, Day points out that the new film is more specific to a particularly stressful time in the singer’s life and that she felt “isolated, neat, almost protected ”by Ross while playing it. (Coincidentally, Ross’s son Evan has a role in the film). Day suggests there could be 10 different Billie-focused movies and tells me exactly what the script might be for a few of those ideas. She talks about her first vacation memories when she was only 11 years old, her impact on her singing career, the meaning that the song “Strange Fruit” had for her, the phenomenon of singers becoming actors, as well as the “method” approach she participated in the creation of her first role in the cinema. (“But no, I didn’t go so far as to be heroin,” she says.) Day also talks about her first Oscar experience when she appeared with Common on the show to sing “Stand Up. for Something ”, nominated song of 2017 Marshall, and she tells me why she resisted seeing her work in this film until the very last minute, when it requested a screening the day before its release. To watch our conversation and get Andra Day’s “Actor’s Side”, just click on the link above. Oscar nominee Andra Day explains the impact of Billie Holiday and the discovery of truth in “hero” stories







