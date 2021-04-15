Hollywood homelessness drops 12%

LOS ANGELES (CNS) The number of homeless people on the streets of Hollywood and East Hollywood is down 12% from 2020, according to figures released Wednesday.

What would you like to know Hollywood 4WRD found the number of people in tents and vehicles to be about the same

The number of people living “fully exposed” has decreased by 30%

The report found that there were 1,513 homeless people in the 40 Hollywood and East Hollywood flyers

Hollywood 4WRD also noted that there was an increase in the number of homeless people in LA County dying in 2020.

The volunteer-led tally organized by the Hollywood 4WRD coalition on February 25 found that there were 1,513 homeless people in the 40 Hollywood and East Hollywood leaflets, while the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority had 1,714 people. in the region in January 2020.

Hollywood 4WRD found that the number of people in tents and vehicles was about the same, while the number of people living “fully exposed” fell by 30%.

However, the tally found that 28% of census tracts in Hollywood, including those south of the Walk of Fame and Barnsdall Park, had a drastic increase in the number of tents and makeshift structures on the streets.

LAHSA announced in December that, following advice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, “there is no sure way to muster the 8,000 volunteers needed to take the 2021 (one-time) count and collect data as accurately as it has in previous years. “

Hollywood 4WRD, the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council, and the Center in Hollywood announced in February that they would do their own tally.

“It’s the right thing to do. We want to continue to make progress on ending homelessness, ”said Heather Carmichael, Hollywood 4WRD board member and executive director of My Friend’s Place, a resource center that provides services to nearly every year. 1,400 youth and young adults aged 12 to 25 and their children.

“Hollywood is unique in that we have a strong coalition of service providers, business leaders, residents and government agencies dedicated to humanely housing everyone in the community. And we work well together. We were therefore able to do the counting safely and efficiently.

Hollywood 4WRD said on Wednesday it expects the decrease to be due to more shelter and housing options during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Project Roomkey, as well as other options that have become available in 2020 as Safe Parking, A Bridge Home and 120 housing units with permanent support services. units created in the area.

“Visually, it looks like there are more people on the street. But the anecdotal impressions aren’t always correct and so we have to trust the data,” said Steve Fiechter, Hollywood board member. 4WRD and Senior Director of People Assisting The Homeless.

“This survey shows that interventions can help those struggling with housing insecurity. As we begin to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, we must not lose our focus on providing the services and resources that work. ”

However, Hollywood 4WRD also noted that there was an increase in the number of homeless people in Los Angeles County dying in 2020.

“Although the numbers are down, people’s living conditions are getting worse, which is visibly obvious,” said Helen Eigenberg, volunteer and Hollywood resident.

“Hollywood 4WRD members will continue to advocate for more solutions and resources to end homelessness, faster. We welcome community support to amplify our voice and that of our homeless neighbors.”

Louis Abramson, board member of Hollywood 4WRD and the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council, led the data collection and analysis of the count. He said he hoped the data would keep residents, donors and lawmakers informed about the homelessness crisis and what action is needed.

“We are grateful to all of the volunteers who counted, and to the USC / UCLA Homeless Count Methodology team who reviewed our work to ensure the results were accurate,” Abramson said. .