Hilaria Baldwin misses the girl she lost in her miscarriage | Entertainment





Hilaria Baldwin misses the daughter she lost before welcoming her two youngest children. The 37-year-old health and wellness expert is a mother of six Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, Eduardo, seven months, and Lucia, six weeks old, but has suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2019 when she lost a baby girl she carried at 16 weeks pregnant. And now Hilaria who has children with husband Alec Baldwin said she misses her unborn baby every day, but always thank you [her] lucky stars that she was able to welcome Eduardo and Lucia again after the tragedy. Writing on her Instagram story, she said: There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks. There is also not a day that I do not thank my lucky stars that I have Eduardo Pau and Maria Lucia. The fact that these two feelings can exist inside of me, simultaneously and so intensely in their polarity, blows me away. Hilaria continued to share videos and photos of her rainbow babies. She added: My heart has grown so much to love you so much. The wellness guru and Alec welcomed Lucia through a surrogate, and Hilaria previously said she felt so lucky that she was able to have more children after her miscarriage. She said: Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos were so eager to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of your sister at 4 months old at the end of 2019. Not a day goes by that we don’t have pain for our daughter. When I heard that our baby was dead, I told our children that their sister was coming, but not then. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have entered our lives and we are honored to know them. Our children were brave during our time of terrible grief more than we … and they kept their hopes up. Experiencing and accepting the ups and downs of life is a challenge, but a reality that we have no choice but to receive and deal with. I have learned that our children are often wiser than us and that their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing that we are overwhelmed by how lucky we are to have him. We live each day, bonded and grateful to all of the very special angels who helped bring Luca into the world. Mara Luca Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives almost like twins, we love you so much. (sic)

