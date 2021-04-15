More than 120 speakers, including former NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski, Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey, join the openbusinesscouncil citiesabc Global Digital Transformation Summit to find the best ways to tackle the business challenges of Covid-19





LONDON, April 14, 2021, / PRNewswire / – openbusinesscouncil Summit provides businesses and governments with solutions to the urgent digital transformation awareness, 4IR Tech to empower businesses and SMEs. the openbusinesscouncil Summit and Awards, in partnership with citiesabc and World Smart Cities Forum , is hosting an online event with the aim of strengthening businesses, startups and government strategies after COVID-19. The summit provides access to a unique audience and features indirect digital streaming through social media, reaching over 10 million people. Experts include, among others, prominent figures such as: Javed Jaffrey – Bollywood film, TV actor and personality

– Bollywood film, TV actor and personality Dr. Scott Edward Parazynski – Former NASA astronaut and CEO of Fluidity Technologies

– Former NASA astronaut and CEO of Fluidity Technologies Valeriya Ionan – Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine ,

, Jaewon Peter Chun – President of the World Smart Cities Forum.

– President of the World Smart Cities Forum. Ben goertzel , Founder of SingularityNET, co-creator Sofia the robot

, Founder of SingularityNET, co-creator the robot Dimitrios Psarakis – Former European Parliament of the Council of Brussels

– Former European Parliament of the Council of Brussels Michael stanley-jones – United Nations Environment Program

– United Nations Environment Program Surina shukri , CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC);

, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); Professor Kiran Fernandes , Professor and Associate Dean of Durham University

, Professor and Associate Dean of Durham University Jawad Sardar , Director of SUM Global Smart Cities Specialist, adviser to UK and world governments The openbusinesscouncil summit team offers a 3-day event, covering pressing issues, trends and disruptive topics, such as the 4IR and AI boom, DeFi, the ever-expanding possibilities of blockchain and l ‘AI, the impact of advanced technology in finance and society, the growing importance of NFTs, etc., in over 50 panels. Dinis Guarda and the founders of the Hilton Supra event said: “We all have the power as stakeholders and our destiny to use the technology of our time, digital literacy and the simultaneous use of 4IR technology as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 crisis to serve and empower businesses. and professionals from around the world #obcsummit. ” The openbusinesscouncil digital summit will cover how COVID-19 is rapidly transforming organizations. Businesses and governments can only survive and ideally thrive in an environment where new consumer behaviors can accelerate their digital transformation efforts. openbusinesscouncil citiesabc Summit will reflect on and offer panels and masterclasses on: Create smarter digital transformation companies in the age of Covid-19 with 4IR, Big Data, IoT and cybersecurity for businesses and SMEs; Challenges and Opportunities Digital HealthTech & Wellness Post Covid-19 and Digital Inclusion in Cities and AI How can Tech4All, Tech4Good and AI4Good support CSR and CDR? Smart cities and digital twins The future of collaborative innovation, media, intellectual property and digital platforms with 4IR and AI; Finding our way forward with the United Nations SDGs and ESGs in the post-Covid-19 world; Redesigning Businesses After Covid – ESG – Sustainability – Finance and Digital Transformation Investment Centralized finance vs decentralized finance, digital assets – NFT; Scale-ups and VC Accelerator Networks Drive the Growth of the Start-up Ecosystem? Fintech, GovTech, LegalTech and PropTech, and the workplace of the future Blockchain, DeFi and CBDC – the next FinTech frontier ESG, carbon footprint and energy About the organizers: openbusinesscouncil is a global certification and digital business directory market leader created by a team of business leaders and global thinkers with over 20 years of work with governments, business networks, technology ecosystems and universities. citiesabc.com is a platform for smarter cities and their creative industries – NFT marketplace network for art, music and film. citiesabc offers tools to organizations and city dwellers. World Smart Cities Forum is a non-profit organization created to help local governments and municipalities solve today’s urban challenges by building and developing human-centered smart cities around the world. The event will air on the fast growing Dinis Guarda YouTube podcast series https://www.youtube.com/c/DinisGuarda/videos Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/openbusinesscouncil-summit-and-awards-tickets-136828817677 For more information https://openbusinesscouncil.org/summit/ Summit & Awards video: https://youtu.be/hb9hnc9NHu0 Media and contact: Serafima Semkina [email protected] – + 44-7771-321-078 SOURCE openbusinesscouncil Related links https://www.openbusinesscouncil.org/

