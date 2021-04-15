‘The Simpsons’ actor apologizes for voicing 30 years of stereotypical Apu character

Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria continues to apologize for voicing the character Help Nahasapeemapetilon, noting that the character himself has practically become an insult at this point.

More than a year after quitting voice acting, Azaria reflected on her controversial take on the Native American character during an episode of the podcastChair Expert with Dax Shepard” Monday.

Host Dax Shepard praised the way Azaria responded to the controversy after catching the attention of comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary “The Problem With Apu”. He examined the portrayal of the character and highlighted his negative and stereotypical portrayal of South Asians.

Azaria has been playing Nahasapeemapetilon with a very thick accent since the character was introduced in 1990, on “The revealing head», The eighth episode of the first season.

After the release of The Problem with Apu, Azaria announced that he was resigning as the voice of Apu while stressing that he had no control over the character’s future.

Azaria said his stint with Alcoholics Anonymous helped him learn how to react to the negative reactions he received as a result of the documentary.

“I needed to shut up … and listen and learn. And it took a long time. It was not a two week process: I needed to educate myself a lot. If I hadn’t gotten sober, I promise you I wouldn’t. I took a lot of wine so that I was in my feelings one night and tossed out a tweet that I felt justified in returning. A sort of defensive tweet, white and fragile. Boy, was I happy to have a system in place where I could watch this thing. “

Azaria noted that her three-year learning process included attending Soul Focused Group seminars and discussions with many Native American colleagues, including Utkarsh Ambudkar, who voiced Apu’s nephew on one of the episodes. “Simpsons”.

“I realized that I had a date with fate with this thing for 31 years,” he said, according to the BBC.

Kondabolu himself thanked Azaria for his response to the problem.

Azaria, however, noted in the podcast that he was still making amends for being part of the problem.

“This is not to congratulate me on the answer, because I play a big part in creating the problem to begin with”, Azaria was quoted as saying. “So nothing removes that except maybe an amendment over time that I’m trying to make.”

According to Azaria, he was fortunate enough to speak with Indian students at his son’s school to get their views on the matter. He shared that a 17-year-old college student who has never seen an episode of “The Simpsons” told him that he was still aware of Apu’s character.

“It’s practically an insult at this point,” he said. “All he knows is that this is how his people are thought and represented by many people in this country.”

Azaria said the student was moved and asked her to share the post about the impact of these popular characters.

“I really apologize,” he added. “It’s important. I apologize for my role in creating and participating. Part of me feels that I have to go to every Indian in this country and apologize personally. And sometimes I do.”

While the creator of the Simpsons Matt Groening had previously stated that Apu will remain in the series, he is yet to make a new appearance as the series seeks Azarias replacement.

“We have plans for Apu, but we need to see if we can make the stories work… We are working on something ambitious. That’s all I can say”.Groening recently said USA today.

Featured Image via Umer malik

The story continues

Do you like this content? Learn more about NextShark!

Chinese teenager over 7 feet tall sets Guinness World Record for tallest young man

BLACKPINK is now the biggest musical act in the world, says Bloomberg

Philippine ‘Black Barbie’ Becomes One of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Fan Faves

Hundreds of people join China Mac in second New York protest over grandmother’s fire