Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei’s 2020 salary





1:59 p.m. PDT 04/14/2021



through



Georg Szalai

,

Etan Vessing



The company, which owns SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves and Formula 1, also reveals that President John Malone has seen his annual salary drop to $ 1.09 million.

Liberty Media of John Malone, who owns audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Formula 1 racing circuit, revealed that CEO Gregory Maffei’s 2020 compensation is rising. at $ 47.1 million, up from $ 44 million in 2019 and $ 20.1 million in 2018. He earned $ 19.8 million in 2017 and $ 16.9 million in 2016. Payroll details were disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Maffei’s salary last year was $ 871,880, compared to a salary of $ 1.16 million in 2019. In April 2020, the CEO of Liberty Media received restricted stock units as part of a move to waive and restructure his unpaid calendar year base salary due to “potential liquidity issues”. in the company at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of his total compensation last year continued to come from stock option grants, stock grants and a non-stock incentive plan. Maffei’s compensation in 2019 had jumped thanks to a new employment contract that increased his option grants from $ 8.8 million to $ 27.8 million. His option grants fell to $ 24.98 million in 2020. Liberty Media, in its regulatory filing, also disclosed Chairman Malone’s annual compensation, which was $ 1.09 million. He earned $ 1.4 million in 2019, $ 1.1 million in 2018, $ 797,082 in 2017 and $ 747,156 in 2016. Liberty recently reported 2020 revenue of $ 9.4 billion, up from $ 10.3 billion, and a loss of $ 1.4 billion, compared to a profit of $ 106 million in 2019. Maffeir recently suggested that streaming giant Amazon would lead an accelerated push by Big Tech platforms for more sports rights around the world. “I suspect that they will only get more serious over time and that they will not be the only ones,” he said.







