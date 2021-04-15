GARDEN DELIGHTS: Nief-Norf Schedules Social Distancing Musical Meal | Entertainment

It’s not the 10th anniversary celebration Andrew Bliss envisioned for his unusually named collective of artists and composers, but for the musicians who make up Nief-Norf, an intimate Sunday performance at the Botanical Gardens and Arboretum in Knoxville might as well be a night out at the Kennedy Center.
There, about two dozen performers will take their seats on the Upper Prairie of the East Knoxville Historic Site, far enough from each other and members of the public that COVID-safe protocols are followed, but the music composed by Yaz Lancaster and John Luther Adams will fill the space in a way that presents an almost interactive experience to members of the public, who can attend for free.
It is, Bliss told The Daily Times this week, a sort of throwback for Nief-Norf, founded in 2005 but established in Knoxville in 2011, when it first moved to eastern Tennessee.
The pandemic has hit us very hard as a nonprofit, he said. As a performance organization, we have played many concerts and have been part of Big Ears (Festival, the Sunday show presenting organization) in many ways over the past six or seven years, in addition to commissions , recordings and tours, and on Plus we have our own festival every June and June 2020 was supposed to be our 10th anniversary.
It’s by far the biggest program of the year, and we couldn’t do it last summer, and we weren’t going to be able to do it again in June. As a result, it messed up how we functioned, because we have a lot of grants and revenue streams related to that in one way or another, so we basically had to lay off our entire team. It was very difficult, but in a meeting with the folks at Big Ears to brainstorm ideas and proposals, we put together a list of things to want to start, and this seems like the first obvious swing.
Nief-Norf started as a project of Bliss and co-founder Kerry OBrien, who wanted to explore music that didn’t fit into traditional boxes or paradigms. In some circles, the music that the organization pursues may be classified as avant-garde, but for Bliss it is part of a lineage that has its roots in contemporary classical composers like Terry Riley, Steve Reich and.
Each instrument, in its learning and pedagogy, has a set of pieces and repertoire that they use to idiomatically teach the instrument, Bliss said. They work well and they are technically guided in what they do, but as I started my graduate studies I started to find people like John (Luther Adams), who wrote a lot of percussion music, but also music. music for all kinds of other instruments. .
Nief-Norf was something my colleague and I invented as an onomatopoeia for weird music, or music someone doesn’t really understand, and as we started to get into music research, we loved it. the fact that John had published a book on his writing, or that Steve Reich had a lot of work on him that we could review and research. We found it an artistic whole because we were able to start learning more about the journeys of these artists, whom we found very interesting and compelling and stimulating, and who became the impetus for Nief-Norf as a unit of performance and as an educational organization. .
Currently an associate professor at the University of Tennessee, where he is director of percussion at the School of Music, Ashley Capps, founder of the Bliss and Big Ears festival, struck up a friendship in 2014, when the former brought Adams to Knoxville for directing an Inuksuit performance. the same play that Nief-Norf will perform at the Botanical Garden on Sunday, thanks to the financial assistance of Moxley Carmichael and the Aslan Foundation. Next, Nief-Norf presented it to the Ijams Nature Center, and Adams spent a week in Knoxville leading college workshops, lecturing, and ultimately directing his 70-minute work, described by the New York Times as l ultimate environmental work and hailed by The New Yorker Alex Ross as one of the most delightful listening experiences of my life.
In 2016, Capps and the Big Ears crew brought Adams back to Knoxville to close the Big Ears Festival with an inuksuit encore, this time performed by over 70 musicians scattered across Ijams. While the show was packed, Bliss said, the lucky few who arrived early for the pre-show rehearsal were treated to a resplendent, almost sacred sound.
For the Sunday performances, one of the things that really excites me is that we have a small group of musicians due to COVID restrictions, so it’s a collaboration only with attendees from Knoxville, Bliss said.
There will be 18, and you can almost see all the performers, if you stand in the middle instead, so the room is different when it’s built that way, I think. It’s not as dense of a sound, but it also allows, I believe, a more individual contribution. It changes as you move through space, so I think it will definitely be more interesting.
The 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday performances will open with Lancasters sequoia, a 10-minute percussive piece designed to be performed on wooden blocks and ceramic flowerpots. By combining unusual sounds with interesting techniques, it opens up more possibilities for musicians, Bliss said.
It’s really kind of a meditation on these flowerpots, says Bliss. He will set the tone for the afternoon and was excited to make Inuksuit in a way that celebrates the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and allows our audience to find themselves cautiously and responsibly, masked and socially estranged.