Casting director Robi Reed on her 30-year career and her hopes for a more diverse Hollywood

Robi Reed wants to help tell stories that truly represent what the world is like. And with over 30 years and 70 films as a casting director, that’s what she’s dedicated her career to. His credits include School Daze, Poetic Justice, Malcolm Xand 125 episodes of In living color. Shes helped hire actors who would continue to pursue their own careers in some of their first roles, including Beyonc Knowles-Carter, Halle Berr, and Rosie Perez, and she kicked off directorial debuts for Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, and Regina King.

Reed was the first black woman to win an Emmy as a casting director, and she is now honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award at the Casting Society of America’s 36th annual Artios Awards, to be held virtually on April 15. Reed sat down with THR to discuss her journey as a casting director and what she hopes for the future of the industry.

Tell me a bit about your journey to casting.

Well, I knew from the age of 15 that I wanted to be a casting director. I was exposed to the industry early on, growing up in Los Angeles. My brother was a child actor and I would accompany him to his auditions. One day, I just asked the receptionist who my brother was going to see behind the closed door. And she said, “Oh, he’s the casting director,” and I said, “Oh, what’s that casting director doing?” And she explained it to me, and it was like a light bulb went out. Until then, I was an avid reader, but I couldn’t read a book until I first put the actors in the place of the characters I was reading. So by the time I got to college, I knew this was what I wanted to do. After I graduated, I contacted everyone I knew and didn’t know.

You launched so many people early on who now have huge careers. Looking back, how do you feel?

Well, this is amazing. I have to say that one of the things that I love the most about my job, besides meeting great actors, is helping people make their dreams come true and being able to say to someone, “You have work ”. That’s all. So, so that I can now sit back and watch Jamie Foxx win an Oscar, or Rosie Perez be nominated for one and still working. Halle Berry. Derek Luke. More recently, the children of The story of the new edition. I can say it’s fulfilling in every way imaginable and probably more.

Were there times when you really had to fight to get a certain actor?

There are many. I can say that in each case they paid. In living color, for example. I did the pilot, and I can think of a few people that we ended up throwing that weren’t your usual [choice] they weren’t standing comedians. They were actors, really, who were able to do these characters, and that’s what we were looking for. So really being behind those choices and supporting these reasons why, you know, going in that direction made sense in the long run, [is what] Paid.

What about the times when you would like to do something differently?

Right before making the movie School Daze with Spike Lee I did a project called The powerful pawns, who was a PBS [TV Movie] and it was my first opportunity to work on my own project. I was the casting director. I was so excited to have this opportunity, I was like, “Oh, I can do this. I had this. No, I don’t need any help.” And I didn’t hire an assistant. I literally did the whole casting. I was so young and excited, but I remember going to casting sessions reading opposing actors and the phone ringing in the other room. Agents call to make an appointment to introduce their clients, and no one is there to answer the call that I have 100 messages left that I had to go through. Return the calls, make the appointment, do it all, and I was like, “OK, next time I’ll make sure I have the right support to prepare to win.” You are not a one person machine. You need a team. So that was a lesson learned from the start.

You said at the start of your career you felt a little stuck.Can you talk more about it and how your mindset has changed?

Granted, when I got there there were a lot of opportunities for actors of color, writers, producers, directors, content creators. It seemed like the natural thing that every project that had a black cast “Oh, let’s call Robi Reed.” So I have everything [those projects]. But I remember always thinking, “I’m a casting director. I know the talent.” I thought I had an eye for talent and I was born with this gift. So I remember talking to my agent, making suggestions [for other projects]. I’ve had a few, but I haven’t had the meetings like my counterparts did. At one point it really frustrated me because I felt like I was being judged and ranked by the nature of who I was. After a while, I said to myself: “It’s a beautiful thing”. I’m definitely doing what I love to do, and I don’t take it for granted at any time, even to this day, that I’m in a job that I still love over 30 years later. I’m making a really good living there and I’m making a difference. I didn’t just stop and say, ‘Well, that’s it’, but I took the opportunity to really make a difference and a brand, and open up the industry in a way that can. continue long after me.

How has it been for you as a top black casting director over the past few years as Hollywood has taken on its diversity issues more publicly?

It’s a great opportunity, I think. [Hollywood is feeling] awareness of diversity and the need to truly represent worlds that are true and exist. Why can’t we just create the truth and see it on screen, big or small? If we just start there, then we’re good. So, I think, finally here we are. First, [were] aware of this. Secondly, [were being held] responsible for that. If we could just stand there and operate in the truth, then we will continue to see the diversity we need on screen. But people need to care and be compassionate. Check yourself and hold yourself accountable. If we stay there, we’ll be good.

What do you currently see in the industry that inspires you?

Diversity in the storytelling and the voices we hear. I just think there is really an appetite and a welcome for all the stories to be told. And that’s what turns me on.