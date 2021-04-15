Cryptic Games of Thrones tweet stirs fans





Game of Thrones was one of the most popular TV series of the last decade, but the last season has divided fans and the anger is still there for many. Photo / Supplied

The official Game of Thrones Twitter account today said “Winter is Coming.” In New Zealand this statement is ironically correct, as the weather cools, but GOT’s cryptic tweet actually sparked its fans, many will be jumping on the show. One of the most beloved series in decades, it would be easy to think fans would chomp on any suggestion of new content coming from the brains behind the hit show, but instead the fans are going nuts. The cryptic Game Of Thrones tweet simply read, “Winter is coming”. Photo / Supplied What all these GOT fans in a foam? Two words: season eight. Rather than tweeting their love of GOT, fans have long criticized the show about the disappointing final season. The final season, which aired in 2019, was pretty universally reviewed and viewed by many as an insult to the show and the characters they had come to know and love. In response to GOT’s ‘winter is coming’ tweet, one fan critic wrote: “Never before have I seen a series dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I am currently reviewing it. show and it hurts physically. I know how ungrateful the finale is. If you could all relaunch this franchise, that would be a miracle. “ An angry fan, even when it comes to making their own alternate ending and posting it to YouTube, but we won’t insult you with this gem. While others were a little less vehement: “Some of the responses here are crazy. Yeah, Season 8 was a bit rushed and maybe not what some fans wanted but it was still amazing with some epic scenes. Acting like spoiled kids who didn’t get him the season they wanted is just embarrassing. “ The fantasies of a remake of the final season, aside from the real motive for GOT’s cryptic release is likely the fact that the 10th anniversary of the very first episode arrives on April 17th. There is also a GOT spin-off in our future. Right after the last episode aired, it was announced that a prequel to the series would be made, called House of the Dragon. The series will be based on George RR Martin’s companion book, Fire & Blood, which takes place 300 years before the events of GOT. Related Articles The dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY – Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020 The show will focus on the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen. Limited information is known about the new show, but British actor Paddy Considine will star King Viserys Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith will also star in House of the Dragon. For those looking to wander a wintery memory trail, Game of Thrones season 1-8 is currently airing on Neon.







