What to expect at the Oscars | Entertainment

In the midst of a global pandemic, closed cinemas and after two months, Sunday 93rd Academy Awards are already about to feel very different from previous years.
The event will return to the Dolby Theater, along with separate live venues at Union Station in Los Angeles, one space in the UK and another in Paris, CNN has learned, to accommodate various international travel restrictions and protocols. coronavirus.
A source close to the production told CNN that viewers should expect the unexpected.
“It’s very different this year,” said the insider, who asked CNN not to include his name because they are not allowed to speak to the media, said, adding “there will be a very small [in-person] public.”
The producers said they wanted an in-person event as much as possible. Like last year, there will be no host for the event.
As to how the Academy and the producers of the Oscars plan to balance the tone of the film’s celebration amid the ongoing pandemic and a social justice account, the insider said, “It will be a message-driven price. It would definitely be a disconnect if it weren’t for the realization that the past year has been traumatic for everyone. It really shines a light on the voices of those affected. It creates space for inclusion and representation and it does it really well. “
The producers for the first time at the Oscars – Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins – recently spoke about their hopes for the show.
“It’s been tricky. Everything we’re trying to do, we’re trying to lead with a strong creative idea. We don’t want Covid to be an excuse for anything in terms of the creativity of the show. It has yet to be. an entertaining spectacle, ”Soderbergh said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston are among the presenters who have been announced.
“We want it to be happy, and we want people to rebuild their relationship by going to the movies,” Soderbergh added. “We’re all in a very synchronized place when it comes to tone. But I guess we’ll find out.”
