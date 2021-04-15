A list of Bollywood actors ready to collaborate with South Indian filmmakers

Ranveer Singh has joined the long list of actors who will be led by ace filmmakers from the Southern film industry. Last year, Raghava Lawrence directed Akshay Kumar in the Kanchana Laxmii remake and 2021-2022 will see a number of other Bollywood stars working under the guidance of Southern filmmakers.

Here is a list.

Puri Jagannadh

Ananya Panday will be directed by Puri Jagannadh in the upcoming film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda. This is a pan-Indian film with Ananya working for the first time with a director in the South Indian film industry.

Nag Ashwin

Young director Nag Ashwin’s next is starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Although Big B has worked with directors from the South in the past, this is the first time that Deepika has worked with a filmmaker from the South.

SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will star in cameo roles in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It will be the first time that the two actors will work with renowned director Baahubali.

Shankar

Filmmaker Ace Shankar is directing Anniyan’s Bollywood remake with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The announcement of the film was only recently made and Ranveer will reprise the role played by Vikram in the Tamil blockbuster.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Renowned director Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh will helm Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor with Animal. The film also features Parineeti Chopra.

AL Vijay

The next Thalaivi movie will see Kangana Rananut working under AL Vijay. The film is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

