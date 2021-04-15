In “Nobody”, Bob Odenkirk takes revenge after the robbery of his house

As any discerning person knows, these are extremely violent times. Turn on your TV, look at the front page of your newspaper … there is some crazy behavior out there. So, it makes me a little weird to make the following statement, but here it is: Watching so much violence in a movie has rarely been so much fun!

If you’ve seen the trailers you get a feel for what’s going on in Nobody and it’s a shame because those who aren’t in the know will be set up for one type of story and then get another. If you haven’t seen or read a trailer and can handle the absolute violence inflicted on you, you’re in luck.

Relax, this is sure to keep reading. Not much will be given here.

Upon meeting the central character, the low-key and conservative Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk), you take a look at the mundane life of an ordinary guy who realizes he’s in a rut. He gets up in the morning, goes to work, comes home, falls asleep, gets up in the morning, goes to work, etc.

Her children hardly speak to her, there is no spark left in her marriage to Becca (Connie Nielsen). What about this job? He sits at a desk in a machine-tool shop owned by his father-in-law. His days are tedious, empty and repetitive. The film goes up on these days, one after another.

But a late-night burglary at his home, resulting in the loss of money and property, as well as a punch in the face of his brooding teenage son, pushes him for a moment or two. Then he backs off and things quickly resume their course, although his son has lost respect for him.

The only beams of light are the conversations he has with an old, off-grid friend, who has been reduced to a disembodied voice over a radio speaker; and with his father (Christopher Lloyd), who lives in a retirement home and once said to Hutch: Do you remember who you were? I do.

Of course, Hutch does, but we have no idea, at least until he claims to be an FBI agent and tries to find the people who made this heist. This initial clue leads to verifying that Hutch isn’t someone to play with, but there is an inner right versus wrong mechanism that motivates him.

And it goes beyond doing things for himself and his family. A nighttime bus ride that involves five drunk, boring guys who terrorize some passengers leads to a breaking point in Hutch and an abrupt change of character, an emotional transformation into someone he once was, doing things again that he was trying to delete. Note: he takes as well as he gives.

Say hello to Nobody who kindles their superbly choreographed spark of violence, the style of the John Wick franchise. This is no surprise, given that Derek Kolstad wrote Nobody and Wick’s first two films, and co-wrote the third. You know, a lot of violence, a lot of fun.

It’s at this point that you start to wonder, from Hutch, who is this guy? We meet the villain from the movies, the skillful and deadly Russian Yulian Kuznetsov (Aleksey Serebryakov), and a brutal dance of life and death begins between him and Hutch. That’s when you could say out loud from Hutch: No, really who is this guy?

Disparate stories begin to connect, part of Hutchs’ secret background is revealed (hint: he worked at one of those three-letter agencies), and the body count begins.

Yulian, finally realizing what and who he’s up against, gives the order: Get me all the men we have, which means the body count is increasing. But the film is appeased by a wonderfully dark humor woven into the script, the best of it involving a shotgun and a TV western and Odenkirks at first calm, then a freewheeling but controlled performance.

It’s also interesting that her character is a music lover and that the songs on the soundtrack range from Dont Let Me Be Misunderstood by Nina Simone and Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar to Youll Never Walk Alone by Gerry & the Pacemakers.

No one premieres on most VOD platforms on April 16.

NOBODY

Written by Derek Kolstad; directed by Ilya Naishuller

With Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov; Christopher lloyd

Rated R

GRADE: B +