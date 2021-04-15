



5 shortest Bollywood weddings that shocked everyone Marriage is a happy experience. It is the union of two souls! When one decides to get married, he / she takes a lot of things into consideration and then plans his / her future. Celebrity couples have set important marriage and relationship goals for themselves and whenever you need inspiration, they look up to them. There are a few celebrities who have been together for years and have survived the test of time. But, there are also a few, who tied the knot with their partners to part with them in no time. If you’re wondering who these celebs are, read on as we share 5 such Bollywood weddings that lasted just a few months with you. Looked. 5 shortest Bollywood weddings that shocked everyone Manisha Koirala – Samrat Dahal Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala tied the knot with Samrat Dahal in Nepal in 2010. After their marriage, Manisha, as reported, realized that she was not happy with Samrat and was suffering from seizures. of rage. Once, she even went to her Facebook page and wrote, “My husband is my biggest enemy.” The two divorced in 2012. Pulkit Samrat – Shweta Rohira After dating for a few years, Pulkit Samrat and Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira, married in November 2014. While many believed to be the perfect couple in Bollywood, the two separated within 11 months. following their marriage. The reason for their separation would have been the alleged proximity of the actor with his co-star Yami Gautam. Karan Singh Grover – Shraddha Nigam Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam formed the IT couple before they got married. They married on December 2, 2008, but within 10 months of their marriage the two divorced. Apparently, Shraddha filed for divorce after Karan was linked with her friends. Karan’s reports dating from his Jhalak Dikhla Ja the choreographer had also made waves by this time. After which, Karan tied the knot with actress Jennifer Winget, but even their marriage lasted for a short time and the two separated after divorcing within 2 years of their marriage. Mandana Karimi- Gaurav Gupta Actress Mandana Karimi married businessman Gaurav Gupta on January 25, 2017, in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. But within 6 months of their marriage, Mandana filed a domestic violence complaint against Gaurav. It was also reported that Mandana’s in-laws were not happy with her profession and therefore the two divorced. Kishore Kumar – Yogita Bali In 1976, singing legend Kishore Kumar tied the knot with Yogita Bali. Yogita was Kishore’s third wife, but even their marriage lasted for a short time. Two years after their marriage, the two divorced as it was reported that Yogita found love in Mithun Chakraborty, whom she married, shortly after leaving Kishore Kumar.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos