I have a strong bond, says actor Pulkit Bangia: The Tribune India
How would you sum up your career in the television industry?
I have devoted 7-8 years of my life to television and have done back-to-back shows. I feel that I have a much stronger connection with the audience through my characters. Viewers follow the character to the show’s run unlike a movie.
Tell us about your role in Apna Time Bhi Aayega.
I play Vikram Rajawat, who belongs to a royal family. But unlike other members of his family, he is carefree and positive, who manages to find something right even in the wrong person. Vikram is the only one with a very light approach.
What is the quality that has helped you become a good actor?
I don’t know yet if I’m a good actor or a bad actor. When I get a scene, I try to keep my lines in the most natural way. I think it should come from one person.
How active are you on social media?
I compete with people who usually do at least five reels, 10 stories, and post everything they do twice a day. I can’t do this because our filming schedules are so tight you barely have time to post. Sometimes I go home and realize it’s been a month since I posted.
What fitness regimen are you following? A plan that you fully adhere to?
I usually go for a run every morning before hitting the sets. While filming I make sure to eat healthy, protein-rich foods, but when I come home from my shoots, I would sometimes gorge myself on a vada pav or a plate of chole bhature. And this is how my fitness regime is ruined! Being Punjabi, it is honestly difficult to diet.
Name a celebrity who inspires you to look good …
It certainly must be Akshay Kumar! At 50 and over, he’s doing stunts and following a rigorous fitness regimen every day. Also Hrithik Roshan. When I look at him and the effort he puts into maintaining his appearance and his health, it is absolutely insane. I am also immensely inspired by Anil Kapoor sir.
Is it difficult to be yourself in the industry?
Absolutely! There is so much competition that an actor has to deal with. You have to work day and night to prevent someone else from taking your place. You must be constantly on your guard. Being laid back and chilling out doesn’t really work when there are people around you waiting to grab an opportunity.
An ambitious dream that you want to realize?
It would be to see my photo printed on posters. I haven’t had this moment yet. It is a dream that I aspire to realize, I hope so soon.
