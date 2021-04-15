Sony World Photography Award unveils the best photographers of the year





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN The annual Sony World Photography Awards announced the winners of its 2021 competition, with two of the top prizes going to photographers who have reexamined the biases in the way culture and history are portrayed. Zimbabwean photographer Tamary Kudita was named Open Photographer of the Year, a category for unique images, and received $ 5,000 for her winning portrait, “African Victorian”. British documentary filmmaker Craig Easton was named Photographer of the Year and received $ 25,000 for the ‘Bank Top’ series, which features black and white images and text, capturing a humanistic portrait of a small community of Blackburn. , in the north of England. Craig Easton was named Photographer of the Year and received a $ 25,000 award for the “Black Top” series. Credit: Craig Easton, United Kingdom, Photographer of the Year, Professional Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2021 In 2007, the BBC investigative documentary series “Panorama” reported on the divisions in Blackburn that left Asian residents white and Muslim. first “separate lives.” Ten years later, the British broadcaster found the city “even more divided”. In response to media reports describing the city as ‘Britain’s most segregated’, the Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery has invited artists and writers to collaborate directly with locals to authentically describe their daily lives, the World Photography Organization – organizers of the Sony World Photography Awards – said in a press Release. Working with writer and scholar Abdul Aziz Hafiz, Easton focused on the Bank Top neighborhood, creating the project “to understand the divisions that this kind of language can create – this ‘them and us’ narrative,” he said. Easton said via email. “What we have actually found is a place of congregation – where people from all over the world have come together for many decades and created a sedentary and vibrant community, and which continues to welcome newcomers to the country. solidarity.” Also defying stereotypes, Kudita’s “African Victorian” depicts a black woman in a voluminous dark Victorian-style dress looking at the camera while holding traditional cooking utensils of the Shona people. The image reflects Kudita’s dual heritage, she noted via email, alluding to her Shona ancestry and the Western culture she has assimilated into. “My work aims to show that the story can be told in many ways,” she explained. “The African narrative has been paraded under the same monolith of cultural homogeneity and my hope is to show that in addition to being complex, the African experience is a tapestry woven in real time by each of us.” Tamary Kudita’s winning image for the Open category, “African Victorian”, reflects her own dual heritage. Credit: Tamary Kudita, Zimbabwe, Open Photographer of the Year, Open competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2021 Other winners included South African student Coenraad Heinz Torlage, who was named Student Photographer of the Year for his series. “Young Farmers” and Indian photographer Pubarun Basu, who won the Young Photographer of the Year award for his “No Escape from Reality” image. Their work can be seen, along with the other category winners and finalists, in a virtual exhibition, as well as in a new documentary and book. Easton hopes his own photographic contribution will lead to a deeper understanding of the times in which we live. “When I think about what I learned about the world from the great documentary photographers of the past, I think it’s imperative that we continue to examine our society and share our stories everywhere,” he said. Scroll through the gallery above for other winners.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos