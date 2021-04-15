Entertainment
Braintree shows up in ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’
A Braintree nursing home made an appearance on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Olivers’ satirical Sunday night short story series.
During the main segment of his April 11 show, Oliver takes down the “tense” industry behind nursing homes and assisted living facilities, explaining why long-term care needs to be addressed.
To illustrate his point, Oliver plays a WCVB Channel 5 news clip from June 2020 which features a woman living at Braintree Manor HealthCare at 1102 Washington St. She talks about being so neglected and desperate as she lay helpless in bed that she called Braintree Police for help.
We reached out to this facility, which chose not to address its staffing levels at the time in its response, instead insisting that “the safety of its residents is of the utmost importance,” said Oliver. But it’s pretty hard to believe when they call the police for help.
Oliver is a British stand-up comedian and former Daily Show star. He started his own weekly show on HBO in April 2014. In each episode, Oliver spends about half of his 30 minutes on a single topic, such as World Cup politics, immigration, the decline of newspapers, the water crisis in Flint, Guantnamo Bay and the pyramid schemes.
In another tie on the South Bank, Weymouth actor and Daily Show alumnus Rob Corddry was a guest star on a 2020 episode titled Sheriffs in the United States.
The Olivers Show has topped the Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Talk series for the past five consecutive years.
Last Week Tonight airs at 11 p.m. Sunday on HBO.
