Your Favorite Bollywood Celebrities Are Pleading For Flowers





Pack that power of flowers. There has never been a better time to add flowers to your wardrobe than now. Since it’s springtime, you have every excuse to overdose on flowers in your garden, your home, and certainly your clothes. The floral print can be very versatile to style and wear, depending on what you pair it with. It can be dressed, dressed and even worn in winter (we swear). If you’re still not convinced, we’ve rounded up some looks from your favorite celebrities who are pleading for the floral print. Here’s all the inspiration you need.

1. Athiya Shetty’s Bold FlowersIs there a better duo than flowers and dresses? We don’t think so. Athiya Shetty is living her best spring life in her floral wrap. Her blue dress forms a pleasantly contrasting base and brings out the white flowers. Takeaway meals: Stick to delicate jewelry and let your flowers do the talking by wearing bright colors.





2. The abstract flowers of Aditi Rao Hydari



Flowers don’t always have to be delicate and delicate. We’re adding Aditi Rao Hydari’s cool-girl floral top to our shopping carts. With neutral tones of brown and subtle pops of pink and yellow that show through, the top makes a perfect transitional outfit from winter to spring to summer. Takeaway meals: If you are looking for flowers, step out of your comfort zone and go for abstract printed flowers.

3. Sonam Kapoor’s flowers with a classic touchCount on Sonam Kapoor to give flowers a fabulously ethnic touch. It’s no surprise that she managed to elevate her classic black and white saree with the exaggerated sleeves of her blouse. Sonam Kapoor has proven that floral sarees are timeless and a wardrobe staple. Takeaway meals: Simple as it is, flowers can always be elevated when paired with the right pieces.



4. Floral watercolors of Ananya PandayBright, bold and vibrant Anaya Panday flowers will brighten up anyone’s week. With a kind of watercolor painting effect, the hot pink flowers blend seamlessly into the blue background while still managing to stand out. Takeaway meals: Why wear one floral piece when you can wear three? Stand out from the crowd with a three-piece floral set for the most fun.





5. Diana Penty’s casual flowersFloral print maxi dresses are a dream come true for spring and summer. Diana Penty’s fitted waist dress gives us a holiday vibe and looks perfect for beating the heat. The color scheme of her dress gives the flowers a delicate charm that she further enhanced with sandals. Takeaway meals: Flowers are a sure-fire impression for the holidays, especially if you are planning on going to the beach.







