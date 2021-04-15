Dune’s actor Baron Harkonnen spent 8 hours a day in SFX makeup





Dune actor Stellan Skarsgrd, who will play villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, has revealed he spends eight hours a day doing SFX makeup.

Duneactor Stellan Skarsgrd spent eight hours a day in SFX makeup for his role in the film. Skarsgrd will play the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in the film, the ruler of House Harkonnen and the arch enemy of House Atreides. In the film, House Atreides frontman Duke Leto will be played by Oscar Isaac, with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica and Timothe Chalamet as their son, Paul Atreides. The rest of the cast are equally star-studded, with Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista rounding out the cast. Duneturned out to be a colossal undertaking for director Denis Villeneuve. The Frank Herbert novel on which the film is based has long been considered unsuitable, in part thanks to director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempts to get an adaptation off the ground in the 1970s. David Lynch’s maligned 1984 adaptation also showed the complicated nature of getting such a dense book translated correctly onscreen, but Villeneuve’s adaptation seeks to honor the novel by splitting the film into two parts. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Dune 2020: Biggest Differences From 1984 Movie (So Far) By splittingDunein two parts, some characters may not have as much screen time and Skarsgrd has revealed that Baron Harkonnen falls into this category. The actor saidThe daily beastthat he did eight to ten days on the set ofDuneand most of that time was apparently spent in the makeup trailer. Skarsgrd says he spent at least eight hours a day in the makeup chair, in part because of the nature of his character. I did eight or ten days on the movie, so my character doesn’t show up for too long, but her presence will be felt. He’s such a scary presence that even if he doesn’t say anything, I think you’ll be scared of him. And I amextremelylarge. I had eight hours in the makeup chair every day. And in some scenes, I look very tall because I am levitating. You will have a lot of fun with it. In the novel, Baron Harkonnen is described as severely overweight, so much so that he uses levitating suspenders to walk around. Looks like Villeneuve and the makeup team are looking to buy into that aspect of the character, so Skarsgrd spends so much time prepping for such a short role. The revelation should also boost confidence in the adaptation, which may or may not hit HBO Max, allaying fan fears about the upcoming one.Dunemight stray too far from the source material. With only half of the book being adapted, however, Villeneuve will have ample time to establish the complicated world ofDune and make sure the story is told correctly. Although it is not known exactly whereDunewill end, it is safe to say that due to Skarsgrd’s smaller role in the film, it will end before House Harkonnen arrives on the planet Arrakis. WhenDuneFinally released in October of this year, fans will be able to experience just how terrifying Baron Harkonnen is. More: 2021 Can Save Smart Sci-Fi Movies (Like 2020 Was Meant To) Source: The daily beast Army of the dead zombies explained: alphas, shamblers and animals

