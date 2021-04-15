Why the pandemic could change Hollywood’s obsession with release dates

If movies can thrive with short marketing campaigns, Hollywood doesn’t need to be so obsessed with changing release dates.

Yesterday’s trailer for The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard was distinctly good. It updates first-time viewers, introduces the new plot, and delivers some of what the film has to offer while also showing its star trio (Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek) in action-comedy setups. and paying. -offs. I wanted to see more of Antonio Banderas (as villain) and Morgan Freeman (as mysterious character), but maybe there will be another trailer next month. What’s remarkable, relatively speaking, is that Lionsgate released this trailer two months before the films hit theaters on June 16. Of the many questions regarding what the theater industry might look like after the pandemic ends, one concerns whether we might see shorter marketing campaigns and less of an obsession with hitting a specific release date.

The notion of a film in a hurry to reach a release date is not new. Just offhand, Paramount would have stopped Joe Dantes post-production / editing Explorers before it’s over for the sake of reaching its July 12, 1985 release date. Almost 75% of everything that happened during Justice League was due to the fact that the executives of Warner Bros. demanded that the film debut as planned in November 2017 despite the massive postBatman vs. Superman course corrections and possible director exchange between Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon. In a time when studios are dating films years of untitled events in the future before we even have an actual film, or when we get major announcements of a franchise film’s release date given years to ahead of time, release dates are often seen as more important than the quality of the movie.

However, there are examples, big and small, that suggest that a movie could be a relative success even with a different release date and with less notice of that new date. For example, Sony moved Jaume Collet-Serras The shallows from June 29, 2016 to June 24, 2016. That’s a small change, but it happened just 16 days before its scheduled release and ten days before the first paid previews on Thursday night. This was done both because The purge: election year was starting to smell like a horror movie event on the 4th of July weekend as Independence Day: resurgence and Jones Free State were just starting to smell, period. Thanks to great reviews, a powerful buzz and a primitive Blake Lively against a shark hook, The shallows opened with a larger-than-expected $ 16.8 million opening weekend.

And just recently, of course, Warner Bros. moved Godzilla vs. Kong from May 21, 2021 to March 31, 2021 (and the weekend of March 26 abroad), the first trailer (and really the first real official marketing piece) released on January 24, just over three months before the release date. It opened with a best-case scenario of $ 48 million compared to its domestic debut Wednesday-Sunday and is currently above $ 363 million Principle. Not only did the film open two months earlier than expected, but it has thrived (where markets can warrant a solid release of films) despite starting its marketing campaign three months from the end. Universal debuted $ 71 million for Jordan Peeles We in March 2019, despite only having one trailer released less than three months before release on Christmas Day.

Of course, there are other great movies over the past decade (Jonah Hex, Dark Shadows, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ghostbusters: answer the call come to mind) which started marketing much later than usual and were bombed at the box office. But A) these movies were bombed for specific reasons related to their content and B) it’s hard to argue that audiences just didn’t know enough about these movies, especially the big budget franchise movies, to do a I want to see this in theaters? decision. Likewise, I cannot imagine anyone who is aware of The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard and still be unsure after this (probably accurate) trailer. You want Sam Jackson and Salma Hayek to go after Ryan Reynolds as the latter tries to save the day without killing a bunch of people? Well, this is the movie.

You don’t need more than Hey look it’s Godzilla and King Kong and now they’re fighting! to excite people Godzilla vs. Kong. A big part of long-term marketing, especially for pre-determined blockbusters, is about appeasing the geek-centric media cycle and attracting die-hard fans and proactively converting. King of monsters threw a trailer at SDCC 2018 and bombed a year later. Godzilla vs. Kong dropped a single trailer just 90 days before its release and was a hit. If you have a movie that people want to see and (ideally) if it delivers the goods, all you need to do is let people know that it exists and when it opens. The studios were realizing that before the pandemic and I imagine they will continue to find a way around the long-term marketing campaign that is expected.

And if there is less need to drown the market in long-term promotional efforts, at least before the last 5-9 weeks before release, then studios can frankly be more flexible in terms of release dates. Yes, some dates are better (any weekend before a holiday weekend) than others (almost any weekend after a holiday weekend). However, if Godzilla vs. Kong can hit the dirt at the end of March, though No time to die would have done (without the pandemic) as well in April 2020 as it was set to do in November 2019 and if Lionsgate could acquire John wick and turn it into a new franchise in five short weeks, then there may be less of a need for that release date musical chair that has dominated the industry in our year-long tentpole era.

Yes, direct competition (and demographically similar) still matters, which is why F9 and Black Widow are happy that Top Gun: Maverick moved July. Having a film that keeps its promises and what you want also matters. But if Patrick Hughes The Hitman Woman’s Bodyguard, a star-studded sequel to a buzzing original ($ 171 million on a $ 30 million budget as of summer 2017), can perform about as well as expected (Covid curves aside) with just two months of delay, there is less need for media coverage months and months before the release date. While marketing campaigns can be more flexible, so can release dates. If the movies that were supposed to open in the best slots a year or two ago can thrive every time they debut in the Covid / post-Covid era, well, then there you are.

Films scheduled to open in June 2020 (Ghostbusters: the afterlife and Top Gun: Maverick) will now debut in November 2021. No time to die was scheduled to open in November 2019 but will finally arrive in October of this year. Minions 2: The Rise of Gru Probably will do as well in July 2022 as it would have done in July 2020 as originally planned. Same Venom: May there be carnage opening not October 2, 2020 but September 24, 2021. Again, the pandemic and its still problematic challenges mean these films may not perform at high-end theatrical levels. But an effect once the dust settles may be less of an obsession, to the detriment of the film and the filmmakers, with a release date claimed long ago, regardless of the artistic and commercial cost.