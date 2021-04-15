Anupam Kher Leaves American Medical Drama New Amsterdam, Won’t Return Amid Wife Kirron Kher’s Cancer Battle

New Amsterdam will only have one doctor left because Anupam Kher, aka Dr Vijay Kapoor, has resigned from the hospital. Read on to find out more.

Anupam Kher, who played the leading role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in the hit NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, will not be returning. According to a report from Deadline, Kher will not be seen in season three as the story progresses. The show, which takes place around Bellevue Hospital and its medical staff, will only have one doctor left as the team learn that Dr Vijay Kapoor has resigned from the hospital.

The show’s story imitated life as New Amsterdam Season 3 began with staff members battling the Covid 19 crisis. Several members of Bellevue Hospital contracted the infectious disease, including the character of Khers Dr. Kapoor. He also later underwent open heart surgery on the show.

Created by David Schulner, Anupam Kher has been a series regular since the show aired in 2018. He has starred alongside an ensemble cast of Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

While there has been no official word from Anupam Kher, his release news comes in the wake of his wife and actress Kirron Kher’s battle with cancer. Just a few weeks ago, Kher took to social media to announce that Kirron was undergoing cancer treatment. Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer of the blood. She is currently on treatment and we are sure she will come out stronger than before. We are very happy that she is being taken care of by a phenomenal group of doctors. “

