Royal Building Products Launches Lab 360 Video Series: Entertaining VR Content Showcases the Benefits of Innovative Products in Immersive Format | Business

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 14, 2021 –
Royal Building Products, a Westlake company and a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, has launched In the Lab, a 360 video series produced to give industry professionals the chance to experience its products in a virtual reality (VR) environment immersive and entertaining.
Produced to appeal to both trade show attendees and the digital audience, the VR videos feature a pair of original animators Roy and Al, who invite the audience to their state-of-the-art secret underground lab under the Royals’ headquarters. . The concept was inspired by Royals’ actual research and development facilities, where R&D product engineers applied Royals building materials, such as Atlas Stone composite stone panels and Zuri Premium decks, through procedures rigorous testing for quality and performance.
> Overview of the Royal In the Lab 360 video series
As a brand, Royal has always looked for new ways to innovate and connect with its customers in person and in a digital format, said Steve Booz, vice president of marketing and product development at Royal Building Products. Our new In the Lab video campaign is designed to reach professionals with valuable product training, while providing much-needed entertainment and stories.
Using a mobile device such as a smartphone, users can fully immerse themselves in the Roy and Als Innovation Lab using cardboard VR viewers (available for free at RoyalBuildingProducts.com/360 ) or a VR headset. Content can also be enjoyed 360 degrees without a headset on a smartphone (screen moving up, down, right, left) or on a desktop.
The In the Lab campaign includes 20 videos highlighting a variety of products including Celect Cellular Composite Siding, Premium Zuri Decking, Concealed Trims and Moldings, Portsmouth Shingles & Shingles, Market Square Vinyl Siding, Wall Panels Atlas Stone composite stone and more.
All Royals VR 360 videos will be available on RoyalBuildingProducts.com/360 and on the Royal Building Products YouTube Channel.
About Royal Building Products
Royal Building Products, a Westlake (NYSE: WLK) company, manufactures and distributes advanced materials for the home improvement, construction and construction markets. For more than 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relations has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, owners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations across Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a wide range of innovative products, including siding, moldings, fixtures, soffits, rain articles, moldings and decks. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and like us on Facebook.
