How Bollywood normalized domestic abuse

Bollywood soap operas between the 1960s and early 2000s were particularly vicious for women, trans people, the poor and the marginalized.

These larger-than-life films placed an immense emphasis on the family as a unit with exaggerated moral and cultural values ​​also known as “Sanskaar” and harvested a culture of glorifying toxic masculinity.

In a time when comedy was equated with misogyny, rape jokes, utter disregard of consent, many films resonated with the mindset that said: “If she is my wife, she is my property. So how can this be rape? Look if I buy a car and drive it, it’s not called theft, right?This continued objectification leads to a contempt for the woman’s body and person – and Bollywood’s slavish and domesticated portrayal of a “good wife” really doesn’t help.

This model of toxic masculinity would often result in a righteous man, holier than you, authoritative, who controls everyone’s bodily autonomy under the same roof, because he believes himself to be “the head of the family”. Thus, male characters often claimed the high moral standard and attempted to reform antagonistic female characters, including popular tropes such as the modern vampy. shoulder, a villager climbing the social ladder, etc. And they would do it through mental, physical and financial abuse.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun? Ji, aggressor!

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun is a hit film with a cult following among the Indian middle class. It portrays Ajit, a wise and “respectful” man who slaps his wife and antagonist Bindu, for causing misunderstandings among their family members. Often used as the comedic relief of movies, it’s understandable when she crosses all the mean thresholds in a scene. However, that’s when her husband “puts her in her shoes” by literally taking matters into his own hands.

The ensuing account of a thoughtful, repentant, and reformed Bindu implies that that one slap led to an automatic transformation of her entire nature and rectification of her behavior. He leaves the audience behind with a message – “It’s okay to abuse your wife if she wants to. In fact, it’s your responsibility to correct his behavior… with a slap in the face.What’s even more frightening is Bollywood’s persistent effort to normalize this terrifying approach to conflict resolution.

In another movie starring Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan as lovers say “What is love without a little pain?”At the end of this character from the Dixits film, Madhu is invited to leave her husband Raja, for her own well-being. So when she tries to apologize for the marriage, a loving and disillusioned ’90s lover, Aamir Khan does what toxic people do best: abuse his wife by slapping her.

This film not only shed light on how few women rule their bodies and their decisions – and how men use the same to arm them against them. Considered a glorious lover and one of the greatest blockbuster novels of the time, Dil reminded us of how good men and passionate lovers sometimes slap their wives.

It doesn’t matter if you are charitable, the greatest romantic and the most ardent son. If you abuse your partner, you are garbage.

Beta stars Anil Kapoor as Raju, a devoted son who is blind to his mother’s faults. Madhuri Dixit plays Saraswati, his wife, who is mentally abused by her manipulative stepmother. While Saraswati ideally shouldn’t have put up with the slightest emotional abuse, she does so to fulfill her duties as an “ obedient daughter-in-law ” and “ good wife. ”

When Saraswati reaches the upper limit of her pain threshold, she confronts her defensive and “ good-humored ” husband Raju about her mother’s harassment. As expected, the character shames her, berates her, and physically assaults her to prove her point. And in doing so, he wins the empathy of thousands of Indian homes.

Deepali Desai of Breakthrough, an NGO working to end violence and discrimination against women and girls, provides an example of how portrayal and glorification are very different. Take the 2006 film Provoked and then Kabir Singh. In Provoked, the husband is dominant, aggressive and abusive but his actions have not been glorified. In fact, they have been described as horrific, allowing for his identification and appeal. The film made its audiences realize just how horrible intimate partner violence is. [But] Kabir Singh is dominant, aggressive and abusive. He will go down in history as a hero, and his violent actions have been glorified under the hero’s right.

The reflection here is a collective bad conscience and the risky positions we have as a society on serious issues such as domestic violence. How can there be a gray area in questions like these? How can a man abuse his partner while still managing to have an unstained character relationship? By romanticizing and branding domestic violence a “ romantic feud, ” this film series (among many others) rejects its seriousness. The lack of legislation and poor enforcement of existing laws in India regarding marital rape and domestic violence, as well as the courts turning their faces away, does not help an angry woman’s case and bereaved.

While Bollywood has started making films involving domestic violence such as “ Thappad ” and “ Provoked ”, they continue to make small strides as long as they are held up by films that portray violence as a most regular, common and natural phenomenon in India. households. Here is this and listen to it loud. Don’t just make films about domestic violence to capitalize on the trauma of women. Instead, stop normalizing small acts of abuse and start speaking out against them.

Cinema and society tend to mirror each other unless we as a society have a united stand on domestic violence – nothing can be done to glorify toxic men and their unsolicited contact!