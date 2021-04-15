5 ridiculous fan theories about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (& 5 that really make sense)

It’s no surprise that there are so many more fan theories surrounding Once upon a time in hollywoodthan almost any of Quentin Tarantino’s other films, as it is his most meditative and reflective film on the film industry in general. The movie is arguably Tarantinos’ best movie thanks in large part to the camaraderie between Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), but what is it? is not said in the movie that makes it more interesting.

RELATED: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & 9 Other Great Movies About The Film Industry

Since there are so many references to old westerns and war movies, this has probably led fans to try and connect them to Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and almost every other Tarantino movie as well. And given that there is a big end that rivals that of the case mystery in pulp Fiction, Hollywood is ripe with fan theories, some mind-boggling and some pretty absurd.

ten Ridiculous: everything was a dream

The idea that the whole plot was in the protagonists’ heads is such an overused trope in Hollywood, and it’s usually reserved as the ultimate deus ex machina when the writers have written each other in a corner.

however,this theory has weight, as one fan claims that everything that happens after Cliff smokes the LSD-soaked cigarette is all in his head, which makes some sense considering he mentioned he likes to dream earlier. That would mean that all of that didn’t happen and it wasn’t an alternate story at all, but that the real murders actually happened in the movie. Still, it’s hard to imagine it was real.

9 Make Sense: Bruce Lee Kills Charles Manson

As much of the movie is based on real people, Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) appears at one point, and this Redditor came to the theory that Bruce Lee was killing Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) before the movie was released. But that does make sense, as Bruce Leesome is linked to the murder of Sharon Tates in real life, being extremely close to Roman Polanski at the time.

The film didn’t end up featuring much of Charles Manson, although that was something that could be explored further in the novel. This leaves open the idea of ​​continuing the alternate story by giving the cult leader the comeuppance he deserves. And while the theory was hinted at before the film was released widely, nothing in the film actually precludes Bruce Lee from killing Manson.

8 Ridiculous: Commentary on being a man in modern Hollywood

A fan claims that the film could be a comment to be a man in modern Hollywood, and more importantly, the #metoo movement. The editors’ reasoning behind this conclusion is that the film came out of the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the moral panic in Hollywood that followed, as well as all of the machismo presented in the film.

However, this is unlikely to be the case, as Tarantino surely had almost finished the storyline by the time the #metoo move happened.

7 Gives meaning: the line that prefigures the end

At the start of the film, after Rick finds out he had been, he mentions that he’s at a far from a pool party in a new Polanski movie. And while it’s not exactly a party by any stretch of the imagination, he finds himself in the pool at the end of the movie, setting one of the Manson family members on fire with a flamethrower. .

RELATED: Django Unchained & 9 Other Movies You Didn’t Know Had Post-Credits Scenes

Considering how that is what led him to be introduced to Sharon Tate, he could have even met Polanski like he dreamed of after the credits roll, meaning that this theory on the line being a foreshadowing is just about the money.

6 Ridiculous: Cliff changed reality during Daltons antenna repair

Once upon a time in hollywood presents one of the best alternate stories in a movie, as it turned the unfortunate events of the night of Sharon Tates’ murder into a vengeful cult killing bloodbath. But an extraordinary theory explains that the original events were supposed to happen until Cliff changed the antenna.

Since an antenna is a signal receiver, when Booth moves it, he might have inadvertently changed the signal received by the universe. While the theory wonders why there was ever a reason for Tarantino to show us Cliff fixing the antenna, it seems extremely far-fetched.

5 Make sense: Bounty law is based on Django Unchained

As many Tarantinos movies are related in some form or another, whether it’s through close characters or sightings of Big Kahuna burgers and Red Apple cigarettes, it could be that Hollywood and Django Unchained are related too. The fact that Hollywood doesn’t have a particular genre is one of the ways he’s broken Tarantino’s mold, but he sees Rick star in a lot of westerns, one of them being Premiums Act.

In Premiums Act, the entire show is the same place Django and Dr. Schultz first visit in the movie. And considering the fact that both the movie and Rick Dalton’s fictional series are all about bounty hunters, it’s more than possible that one is based on the other.

4 Ridiculous: Aldo Raine and Cliff Booth have the same character

Afun theory comes to the conclusion that Cliff and Aldo Raine, the Nazi killer of Inglorious Basterds, are the same person. It seems the theory grabs the straws more than anything, and ideas have been coined around that he’s the same actor in two different Tarantino movies.

RELATED: The 10 Best Cameos in Quentin Tarantino’s Movies

It’s fun to imagine, but the only connection between them is that Cliff is a stuntman and Aldo pretended be a stuntman in Basterds. On top of that, the theory crumbles around every corner, as Aldo has a giant scar and a thick southern accent, neither of which Cliff has, and on top of that, Aldow should be in his 70s. Hollywoods Time range.

3 Makes sense: Cliff killed his wife

Since it’s not a Tarantinoflick without at least one loose end that will leave fans speculating for years to come, the film leaves audiences guessing if Cliff actually killed his wife. This theory expertly explains why it is likely did killing his wife, but accidentally, almost Vincent / Marvin style.

There’s so much evidence in the movie that Cliff is a standing man, whether it’s his refusal of Pussycats or his loyalty to Rick, but when he fights Bruce Lee, Cliff clearly knows the distinction between murder and manslaughter. And as audiences find out the character has been jailed, it could very well be manslaughter.

2 Ridiculous: Kurt Russell is stuntman Mike

Tarantino seems to enjoy writing stuntmen as the main characters, as stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell) was the main character in the 2007s. Proof of death too much. And some fans think Mike is the same character as Randy Miller (Russell) in Hollywood.

In Proof of death, Stuntman Mike is a serial killer, while Randy is an honest citizen, but fans believe that Hollywood could be a prequel to Proof of death, However, given that Randy Miller is a director, not a stuntman, and refuses to hire Cliff because he believes he murdered his wife, the same man is unlikely to ever turn into a serial killer.

1 Make sense: Rick Dalton is in Django Unchained

In what may be the the most mind-blowing theory this makes sense, this theory postulates that Django Unchained is a fictional film in the world of Once upon a time in hollywood.

He argues that in Django Unchained, it’s not really Leonardo DiCaprio who plays Calvin Candie, but Rick Dalton. There is incredible evidence to support it too, likeOnce upon a time in hollywood takes place in 1969, and Django Unchained bears the Columbia Pictures logo which was used from 1968 to 1976. And since the set for Django was also used in the set for Premiums Act, this could be the classic case of studios using the same sets at the time.

NEXT: Jackie Brown’s 5 Best Musical Moments (& 5 In Death Proof)



following

Harry Potter: 10 scenes that prove Ron and Hermione were soul mates





