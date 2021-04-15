Entertainment 360: Car Show, Guided Hike, Park Clean-Up Among Local In-Person Events | New

Masks and social distancing are seen at all live events. Check before attending for changes.
Live in progress
SCULPTURE ART SHOW:Until April 25: Matzke Gallery of Fine Arts and North West Sculpture & Sculpture Park showcase painting and sculptures by 19 artists with works inside and outside the Sculpture Park. Featured artists include Francie Allen, Penelope Crittenden, Anne Martin McCool and Kathleen Secrest. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays by appointment; 360-387-2759. 2345 Blanche Road, Camano Island. Visitmatzkefineart.com
BEACH GALLERY 1:Until April: Michele Rushworth and her students oil paintings are on display at the Camano Country Clubhouse, 1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island. The show is broadcast daily during club hours. Information:camanocountryclub.com/beach-1-gallery
TULIPS FESTIVAL: Until April: Skagit Valley tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town sell tickets on their websites to see tulips. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Other events will take place in a modified format. Information: tulipfestival.org
ARTISTIC LEGACY OF LOVE AND COURAGE:Until May 3: Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. 4, La Conner, presents the work of Jesus Guillen, a remarkable regional artist who died in 1994. Information:skagitcounty.net/museumor 360-466-3365
HANDMADE FURNITURE:April-June: Cassera Gallery South presents Outside the Box Handcrafted Furniture by Stuart Welch, who designs furniture that pushes boundaries. 26915 102nd Drive NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood. 310-691-9391
Live in april
CARS AND COFFEE: 7-10 a.m. Saturday April 17: The Baked Caf welcomes everyone for free coffee at Commons Market Place at Terrys Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
CLEANING THE EARTH PARK: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 17: Help clean up the Kayak Point park. Volunteers will pull invasive English ivy from trees and trails. Loppers and garden waste bags will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves, masks, snacks, water and other tools they need. Go to the daytime washroom near the playground to find your way around. RSVP: [email protected]
GUIDED WALK OF CAMANO ISLAND: 9:30 a.m. Saturday April 17: Friends of Camano Island Parks offers a guided walk from Four Springs Lake Preserve, 585 Lewis Lane, Camano Island. Watch for the FOCIP sign on Camano Hill Road and meet in the parking lot. The two mile moderate pace walk includes the Perimeter Trail with two fairly steep 50 foot hills with benches at the top. No dogs allowed.
5K FUN RUN: 9am Check In & 10am Check Out, Saturday April 24: The Stanwood Chamber presents the Goose is Loose 5k Fun Run at Heritage Park, 9600 276th St., Stanwood. Register online, $ 30. Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k
Online Offers
SNO-ISLE LIBRARY ONLINE PROGRAMS: Join the online programs offered by Sno-Isle Libraries in a wide range of topics, including story times for kids, adult classes and family events. The programs are offered online and require registration:sno-isle.org
- 2 p.m. Tuesday April 13: Paving – Conversations with incredible women who shape our world
- 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14: Story time for toddlers
- 4 p.m. Thursday April 15: Reading with Rover
- 11am Saturday April 17: Craft and ChatSourdough Circle
- Monday, April 19 at 10 a.m .: Baby story time
GROWING GROCERY:7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays: WSU offers weekly grocery online classes through May 19 to learn how to grow food, for $ 5 per class. Information:tinyurl.com/wsu-growing-groceries
- April 14: Basics of Disease, Insect and Weed Management in the Home Garden
- April 21: breeding broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, mustard, Brussels sprouts and other members of the Brassica family
NATURAL COURT CARE: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: Learn natural ways to keep lawns healthy without pesticides and unnecessary watering. Registration: snohomishcd.org/event
LANDS BY FLOW:7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14: Putting the Right Plant in the Right Place will discuss native plants that attract wildlife, stabilize stream banks, require no chemicals and are low maintenance. This class is for land near a stream or waterway, but a lot of information can be applied to most gardens in the Pacific Northwest. Registration:snohomishcd.org/events
SYMPOSIUM ON NATURAL RESOURCES:11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Thursday April 15: Join an online discussion about how local governments are working to maintain a healthy and safe environment. Information:islandcountywa.gov/health/dnr
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: 2 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17: Get solutions to gardening problems from experts at an online clinic. Information: icmgf.org/events
CAMANO WILDLIFE PROGRAM:7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21: Discover the native plants that attract birds, bees and butterflies during an online presentation from Bob Gillespie, retired professor of entomology, and Brenda Cunningham, director of the exhibition garden of the Washington Native Plant Societys in Mount Vernon. Information:camanowildlifehabitat.org
SPRING GARDEN DESIGN: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Emily Bishton, a local garden specialist, will explore landscaping options with native plants, growing food, preventing stormwater runoff and creating habitat wildlife in the yard. Registration: snohomishcd.org/events
LAKES AND MOTORIZED MOTORIZATIONS: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22: Snohomish County Conservation and Natural Resources responds to questions and addresses concerns about Snohomish County lakes that allow the use of personal watercraft at a monthly online meeting. Information:snohomishcountywa.gov/5784/Motorized-Watercraft-Conversation
FORUM ON TRAFFICKING IN HUMANS: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29: The Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation presents an online discussion on human trafficking and modern slavery. Tools that help identify, report and prevent dangerous situations will be discussed. Information: clesfoundation.org
VISIT OF THE ARBORETUM:Take an online tour of the Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens. View dozens of photos of the Sculpture Garden, Rock Garden, Japanese Maple Grove, Conifer Garden, and Little City Tree Walk. Or visit the gardens in person daily at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett. Information:evergreenarboretum.com/virtualtour