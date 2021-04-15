Oscar nominated actors play real characters and avoid knockoffs

Hollywood has always been drawn to true stories and there will never be a shortage of actors needed to recreate famous lives. But when they portray a real person who is dead or even still alive, actors have their work cut out for them. For one thing, they usually have a lot of material to draw on. On the other hand, they don’t want their performance to be mere mimicry.

“Playing real people is interesting, and I’ve played a lot,” says Gary Oldman, nominated for his lead role in “Mank” as “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. Oldman had previously won an Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” and his film career was launched in 1986 when he starred in “Sid and Nancy” as Sid Vicious.

“A lot of the work is done for you. There is usually a first-hand description, personal writings, and a ton of material written about the individual. The back story is filled out for you. With a fictional character, that’s what you make up. There are invariably people living – friends or family, so you feel responsible to them. You are trying to honor memory. I am told that the Mankiewicz family were satisfied with my interpretation. It can often mean more than just any critical acclaim. “

Oldman admits he didn’t know much about the man himself. “I only knew about Herman’s association with ‘Citizen Kane’. I was more familiar with his famous brother, Joe – director, producer and screenwriter.

But he wasn’t much concerned with capturing Mankiewicz’s physical appearance – especially since he wasn’t someone instantly recognizable. “The look, so to speak, was less important. There is a spirit or an essence of the person you want to capture. “

To prepare, he turned to Richard Meryman’s biography “Mank” and used images of his brother Joe for the vocal cadences. “I thought the proverbial apple wouldn’t have fallen far, so I studied Joe and used him as a stepping stone.

Ultimately, Oldman says, “This should not be confused with identity theft. It’s a pinch of inspiration you can lean on and create your own. “

When it came to portraying activist Abbie Hoffman in “The Trial of Chicago 7,” Sacha Baron Cohen also found voice and accent to be a vital part of the role. Cohen was familiar with the life of Hoffman, since he did a thesis on Jews in the civil rights movement in his twenties. When Steven Spielberg was originally going to do “Chicago 7” over 15 years ago, Cohen sought to play Hoffman – which, he says, “is a bit of a cheeky thing to do.”

Spielberg admitted he was concerned that Briton Cohen was removing Hoffman’s accent. “It’s a very complex accent because it’s from Boston, but then there are allusions to Berkeley and Brandeis,” notes Cohen. “And his voice jumps an octave when he gets excited.” The pace changes completely, depending on whether he’s giving a speech or whether he’s in private because he’s been studying Lenny Bruce, the stand-up.

Cohen listened to Hoffman’s voice and recorded his speech for Spielberg – he estimates he did about 20 takes and thought he was sending the best, not realizing they had all been sent. Still, Spielberg was impressed enough with the end result to start Cohen. And although he gave up on the project, when Aaron Sorkin came on board to direct, Cohen retained the role.

Cohen had only played one real person before – Mossad’s spy Eli Cohen in the limited series “The Spy” for Netflix. He admits that such roles carry additional responsibility. “I have an obligation because their family is still alive,” Cohen says. “And it was really gratifying that Abbie’s nephew stood up and said he felt he could see his uncle on screen.

Leslie Odom Jr. also knew Sam Cooke long before playing the singer in Regina King’s first film, “One Night in Miami”.

“I don’t remember a time when Mr. Cooke was not part of my consciousness. He’s been one of my most influential teachers and mentors from the afterlife for most of my life.

Odom is no stranger to playing real characters: he won a Tony and Grammy Award for playing Aaron Burr in “Hamilton”, and also played William Still in “Harriet”. But he still says there is a certain intimidation in playing a real person, especially a legend like Cooke. “It was the most terrifying part. Mr. Cooke means many, many, many people to this day. He is loved.

When it came to playing Cooke, Odom said, “I wanted to ward off him fully and completely if I could. I desperately wanted to disappear.

“Thanks to the support on set, a brilliant director and co-conspirator in Regina, and huge stage partners, I think there were times when the illusion came closer.

Representing a real person in tragic events takes a toll on the actor. Daniel Kaluuya was delighted to portray Black Panther Illinois party chairman Fred Hampton who was killed by law enforcement in 1969, but also found it “to be a tall order.”

“It was like a big mountain. When you get to the bottom of the mountain and say, “Phew, that’s great. It’s even bigger than I thought from a distance. And so, drop by drop, a river is formed. You just have to keep plugging in. He has to keep hooking up, showing up every day, showing up every day and then something will happen. So I moved around like that.

Kaluuya says there were tough times – he was at a Q&A promoting “Queen & Slim” the night before he had to perform Hampton’s famous “I’m a Revolutionary” speech. Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas saw his face and could tell he was exhausted. “She was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re having this scene tomorrow,’” Kaluuya recalls. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s crazy.’ But you put it in perspective. He got out of prison. What can I complain about? These people really went through it. So it’s kind of always keeping that in the front as you go through it, and then when you finish it you’re actually going to get the job done and heal.