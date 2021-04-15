Hollywood mourns loss of ArcLight and Pacific theaters

People wearing face masks walk near the closed Cinerama Dome theater during the coronavirus pandemic on April 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston | Entertainment Getty Images | Getty Images

At 75 feet tall, the Pacific Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles is a community staple. On Monday, its owner, Decurion, announced that it would not reopen after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move from the company, which owns the Pacific Theater and ArcLight Cinema chains, was a blow to a city built on the box office. While Decurion’s portfolio of theaters includes locations in Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC, it is the Los Angeles-based theaters that are perhaps the most valuable. “For the Los Angeles area, ArcLight Cinemas in the Pacific are not just theaters, they are movie destinations that provide a complete and curated movie experience,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. The jewel of Decurion’s theater collection is the ArcLight Hollywood multiplex, with the Pacific Cinerama Dome attached. The iconic theater, with its dome made up of over 300 pentagonal and hexagonal panels, has hosted countless Hollywood film premieres in nearly 60 years. Its closure has led to a wave of grief on social media. “It seems to me that there are two separate questions to be raised: What happens to the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood and, as an expansion, to the ArcLight multiplex it’s in? there other ArcLight theaters and Pacific Theaters Locations? ” said Erik Davis, editor-in-chief of Fandango. Decurion did not detail the reasons for its decision to shut down around 300 screens, only saying in a statement earlier this week that the company had “exhausted all potential options” and that it did not have a “viable path” . This statement did not reveal his plans for the Pacific or ArcLight sites. Representatives for Decurion did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. The lack of clarity has led some to speculate that the company is using these closing announcements to attract investment or to convince potential buyers. Decurion owns some of its film properties, but rents the rest to owners. As the company is private, we do not know what its debt situation is or what its real estate portfolio looks like.

The loss of a monument to the cinema

Cinephiles and prominent filmmakers have collectively lamented the closure of ArcLight Hollywood and the Pacific Cinerama Dome on social media, sharing memories of their visit over the years. For many, this particular theater was the place where they fell in love with cinema. Built in just 16 weeks, the Cinerama Dome was designed by the same company that worked on the Music Center, the Capitol Records Building, and the Beverly Hilton. It celebrated its grand opening in 1963 with the premiere of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World”. The monument was originally created as a prototype for a new kind of cinematic experience where three 35mm projectors would work simultaneously on a large curved screen. However, very few theaters have been built in this style in the United States, making the Cinerama Dome a rare example. It was declared a historical monument in 1998. In order for fans of the famous place to have a good rest, it will probably not be demolished.

What happens to the Cinerama Dome?

“At the moment, reports indicate that nothing is for sale yet, so it’s hard to say what will ultimately happen,” Davis said. “This Hollywood venue, and in particular the Cinerama Dome, is rich in history and is among the most iconic places in Los Angeles. It is also one of the most successful theaters in the country. It certainly feels like this place will be saved, if it does indeed need to be saved. “ Real estate experts say Decurion may seek to sell all of its owned theaters as part of a single lot or sell locations individually. It depends on the company’s debt situation and how many theaters are fully paid off, said Mark Hunter, general manager of retail asset services at CBRE. Potential buyers of one of the movie sites owned by Decurion will likely be other movie companies or groups looking to get into the theatrical business, he said. After all, it is extremely expensive to renovate movie theaters in other retail spaces because of their design. Non-film companies would likely have to demolish the location and rebuild it if they wanted to use the space for other purposes. A major movie theater chain is unlikely at this time to seek to buy out Decurion’s sites, as the pandemic has crippled the industry and is driving its strongest brands to bankruptcy. AMC Entertainment has narrowly escaped Chapter 11 filing over the past year, and other chains are still ramping up their limited-capacity operations. Increasing debt by buying Decurion theaters, especially when the pandemic is still ongoing, would likely anger shareholders of a company. However, there is still an opportunity for a business to go ahead and acquire the brand.