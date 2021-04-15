Entertainment
Hollywood mourns loss of ArcLight and Pacific theaters
People wearing face masks walk near the closed Cinerama Dome theater during the coronavirus pandemic on April 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
David Livingston | Entertainment Getty Images | Getty Images
At 75 feet tall, the Pacific Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles is a community staple. On Monday, its owner, Decurion, announced that it would not reopen after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move from the company, which owns the Pacific Theater and ArcLight Cinema chains, was a blow to a city built on the box office. While Decurion’s portfolio of theaters includes locations in Boston, Chicago, and Washington, DC, it is the Los Angeles-based theaters that are perhaps the most valuable.
“For the Los Angeles area, ArcLight Cinemas in the Pacific are not just theaters, they are movie destinations that provide a complete and curated movie experience,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
The jewel of Decurion’s theater collection is the ArcLight Hollywood multiplex, with the Pacific Cinerama Dome attached. The iconic theater, with its dome made up of over 300 pentagonal and hexagonal panels, has hosted countless Hollywood film premieres in nearly 60 years. Its closure has led to a wave of grief on social media.
“It seems to me that there are two separate questions to be raised: What happens to the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood and, as an expansion, to the ArcLight multiplex it’s in? there other ArcLight theaters and Pacific Theaters Locations? ” said Erik Davis, editor-in-chief of Fandango.
Decurion did not detail the reasons for its decision to shut down around 300 screens, only saying in a statement earlier this week that the company had “exhausted all potential options” and that it did not have a “viable path” . This statement did not reveal his plans for the Pacific or ArcLight sites.
Representatives for Decurion did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
The lack of clarity has led some to speculate that the company is using these closing announcements to attract investment or to convince potential buyers. Decurion owns some of its film properties, but rents the rest to owners. As the company is private, we do not know what its debt situation is or what its real estate portfolio looks like.
The loss of a monument to the cinema
Cinephiles and prominent filmmakers have collectively lamented the closure of ArcLight Hollywood and the Pacific Cinerama Dome on social media, sharing memories of their visit over the years.
For many, this particular theater was the place where they fell in love with cinema.
Built in just 16 weeks, the Cinerama Dome was designed by the same company that worked on the Music Center, the Capitol Records Building, and the Beverly Hilton. It celebrated its grand opening in 1963 with the premiere of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World”.
The monument was originally created as a prototype for a new kind of cinematic experience where three 35mm projectors would work simultaneously on a large curved screen. However, very few theaters have been built in this style in the United States, making the Cinerama Dome a rare example.
It was declared a historical monument in 1998. In order for fans of the famous place to have a good rest, it will probably not be demolished.
What happens to the Cinerama Dome?
“At the moment, reports indicate that nothing is for sale yet, so it’s hard to say what will ultimately happen,” Davis said. “This Hollywood venue, and in particular the Cinerama Dome, is rich in history and is among the most iconic places in Los Angeles. It is also one of the most successful theaters in the country. It certainly feels like this place will be saved, if it does indeed need to be saved. “
Real estate experts say Decurion may seek to sell all of its owned theaters as part of a single lot or sell locations individually. It depends on the company’s debt situation and how many theaters are fully paid off, said Mark Hunter, general manager of retail asset services at CBRE.
Potential buyers of one of the movie sites owned by Decurion will likely be other movie companies or groups looking to get into the theatrical business, he said. After all, it is extremely expensive to renovate movie theaters in other retail spaces because of their design. Non-film companies would likely have to demolish the location and rebuild it if they wanted to use the space for other purposes.
A major movie theater chain is unlikely at this time to seek to buy out Decurion’s sites, as the pandemic has crippled the industry and is driving its strongest brands to bankruptcy. AMC Entertainment has narrowly escaped Chapter 11 filing over the past year, and other chains are still ramping up their limited-capacity operations.
Increasing debt by buying Decurion theaters, especially when the pandemic is still ongoing, would likely anger shareholders of a company. However, there is still an opportunity for a business to go ahead and acquire the brand.
All of the mall locations are likely owned by other owners and would be leased to another theater company.
Movie theaters, whether part of a mall or a standalone site, are mainstays of the retail world. They drive traffic to stores and restaurants, said Chris Wilson, head of the national retail agency at JLL.
As more vaccinations are given and local restrictions are relaxed, Wilson predicts, movie activity will see a significant increase. Right now he’s brought up the health club industry. JLL has seen an increase in new leases for fitness centers, a business that has also been hit hard by the pandemic.
“I believe that same level of optimism will manifest itself for theaters,” Wilson said.
If Decurion sells its assets and doesn’t look to invest to revitalize its business, the Cinerama Dome and the adjacent ArcLight Hollywood location would likely be a prime target.
“I suspect you will see a group in time that will find a way to resuscitate it,” said Eric Schiffer, CEO and chairman of Patriarch Organization, a private equity firm.
Schiffer, who is also president of Reputation Management Consultants, sees this particular building as an opportunity for a group of investors looking to own a movie theater, or even a chance for a top filmmaker to buy a piece of history. Other possibilities are that a streaming service or studio could reclaim the property to use it for premieres.
“This is not the end of ArcLight,” he said. “I think you will see someone mobilize for these strengths.”
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns Fandango.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]