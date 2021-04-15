Royal family will not wear military uniform at Prince Philip’s funeral | Entertainment





No member of the royal family will wear a military uniform during Prince Philip’s funeral. In a move that breaks with tradition – which would typically see all members of the royal family wearing some type of military uniform – Queen Elizabeth asked her entire family to wear a mourning gown when she said goodbye to her late husband on Saturday (17.04.21) during his funeral at Windsor Castle, reports the Daily Mail. It comes as it has been revealed that Prince Philip’s funeral will be “entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle”, which fits the Prince’s personal wishes for it to be a relatively low-key event and will recognize and celebrate his life and its decades. on duty. A spokesperson said: “In accordance with government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the Duke’s funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle.” Philip’s coffin will remain in the private chapel at Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral, when it will be moved by a bearer group found by The Queens Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The funeral service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle at 2:45 p.m., with Philip’s casket traveling above a specially modified Land Rover he helped design and covered with his personal banner and of a wreath of flowers. and flanked by military porters. The procession will go from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel for the service, and members of the Royal Family and the House of Philip will march behind the Quadrangle coffin, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister. Detachments representative of Philip’s various special military relations, as well as the Household Cavalry and Foot Guards, will be positioned in the Windsor Castle Quadrangle. The Grenadier Guards fanfare – of which Philip was a colonel for 42 years – will lead the procession and will be followed by the Major General’s Party and department heads. Prince Harry flew home from the United States to attend the funeral.

