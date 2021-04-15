James Ellroy to embark on Hollywood’s Death Journey via Audio Up podcast – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: James Ellroy, the demon dog of American literature, returns in time to Hollyweird in a five-part podcast series. the LA Confidential and The black dahlia the author teamed up with podcast company Audio Up – the company behind Where the bodies are buried and Michael Cohen’s mea culpa – produce Hollywood Death Journey, a series that will take listeners on a night tour of murder and chaos in LA. The series, based on its own true crime reporting, will be narrated by Ellroy and will tell the story of a series of memorable mid-century murders. Episodes include Glamor Jungle, which explores the unsolved 1963 murder of Karyn Kupcinet, daughter of famous columnist and friend of mobsters Irv Kupcinet. Stephanie tells the haunting story of Stephanie Gorman, who came to an untimely end in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1965. Night clash advance rapidly until 1976, until the murder of Rebel without cause star Sal Mineo. The series ends with a two-part episode – Bodily deposits and My mother’s murderer, which tells the story of the 1958 murder of Ellroy’s own mother. Related story Anthony Anderson To direct Audio Up’s scripted “ Sonic Leap ” podcast Each episode will feature period music, archival radios and cinematic sound designs or, as Ellroy calls it ‘melodious’ music,’ socko ‘sound effects and’ heartbreaking radio at its best. “. The podcast series is set to launch in August, in the underworld of Ellroy’s latest novel, Generalized panic, which will be released on June 15. Widespread Panic features the fictional exploits of legendary Hollywood fixer Fred Otash, a corrupt cop turned private eye, shakedown artist, and strongman in 1950s Los Angeles. Otash, who played a supporting role in three of Ellroy’s previous novels, now takes center stage in Ellroy’s latest book. “Summer 21 is the terrifying demon dog season,” Ellroy said. “I’m an avid reader of my own work, and I’m here to tear up and revitalize radio – and get it out in the rough. And that’s not shivering shit, daddy-O. “Nothing moves the needle in this medium like a real crime. Working with the master himself to create a first of its kind series reminiscent of the golden age of tabloid radio is a dream come true, ”said Audio Up Creative Director Jimmy Jellinek. “James Ellroy’s first-ever podcast series is the perfect addition to our growing list of premium programming that will see Audio Up become an HBO channel for your ears in the months to come. I can’t wait to reveal what else we have in the hopper. But for now, Ellroy and real crime are a match made in heaven, ”added Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt.







